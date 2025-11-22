Meeting Held In Siliguri To Deliberate Ways To Enhance Security At Chicken's Neck
After the Red Fort car blast, security has been enhanced at Chicken's Neck, which shares borders with several countries.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 8:29 PM IST
Darjeeling: After the political unrest in neighbouring countries and the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, the government is now deliberating on ways to enhance security at the Chicken's Neck or Siliguri corridor.
A high-level State Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting was organized at the Central IB office in Siliguri on Saturday to discuss the issue. However, Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar said, "It was a routine meeting. There is nothing to be said publicly about the security-related meeting."
Sandeep Kumar PS, Divisional Safety Commissioner, Katihar Division, North East Frontier Railway, who attended the meeting said, "In the meeting, each security agency put forward some suggestions regarding ways to enhance security and surveillance. The security of the Siliguri corridor was discussed.''
Senior officials of several security and intelligence agencies including CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, RPF, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Central Roads Authority, Asian Highway Authority, Military Police, Army Intelligence, State Police Intelligence Department, GRP were present in the meeting.
There are several international borders surrounding Chicken's Neck in North Bengal. Political unrest is still ongoing, especially in Bangladesh and Nepal. In the last two months, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested 41 Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Indo-Nepal border. Three Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested from the Indian Army's Bangdubi camp in Bagdogra on charges of being members of Bangladesh's intelligence agency.
Similarly, BSF has arrested 19 people suspected of being cow smugglers and Bangladeshi infiltrators in the Indo-Bangladesh border area in the last three months. Sources said after the implementation of SIR, the agencies have been asked to keep a close watch on infiltrators and terrorist movements. The issue of sharing important information related to the security of the country with other agencies was also discussed at the meeting.
The CISF has already increased security at Bagdogra airport. In addition, the process of verifying passenger information using AI has started at the airport. Besides, important railway stations of Siliguri NJP, Siliguri Junction, Alipurduar And Cooch Behar railway station security has been increased by RPF and GRP. Orders have been issued to deploy armed security guards on important long-distance trains like Rajdhani and Vande Bharat. Police patrolling has been advised to be increased on all national highways and Asian highways in the north.
Meanwhile, the SSB has increased surveillance on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders. Similarly, the BSF has increased surveillance on the Indo-Bangladesh border. Additional personnel have been deployed on both the borders. The work of installing automatic number plate reader machines on the Indo-Bangladesh border is also progressing rapidly.
Also Read
Siliguri On High Alert After Delhi Blast; Chicken's Neck Cordoned Off Under Tight Security