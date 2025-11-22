ETV Bharat / state

Meeting Held In Siliguri To Deliberate Ways To Enhance Security At Chicken's Neck

A Brigadier of the Indian Army arriving at the SMAC meeting venue in Siliguri ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: After the political unrest in neighbouring countries and the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi, the government is now deliberating on ways to enhance security at the Chicken's Neck or Siliguri corridor. A high-level State Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting was organized at the Central IB office in Siliguri on Saturday to discuss the issue. However, Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar said, "It was a routine meeting. There is nothing to be said publicly about the security-related meeting." Sandeep Kumar PS, Divisional Safety Commissioner, Katihar Division, North East Frontier Railway, who attended the meeting said, "In the meeting, each security agency put forward some suggestions regarding ways to enhance security and surveillance. The security of the Siliguri corridor was discussed.'' Senior officials of several security and intelligence agencies including CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, RPF, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Central Roads Authority, Asian Highway Authority, Military Police, Army Intelligence, State Police Intelligence Department, GRP were present in the meeting.