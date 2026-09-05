Teachers' Day: Meet The Woman Who Is Transforming Education In Kashmir And Got Feted
Principal Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh among 20 teachers and education officials awarded by Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Srinagar: A woman who helms a prestigious educational institution in Kashmir is among the 20 teachers and education officials from Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory who have been awarded by the School Education Department on the Teachers' Day on Saturday.
Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh Srinagar, Samina Wani, who is among the awardees, said that the role of a teacher is not only to impart education, but to transform a student as a better human being.
Wani, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, expressed immense happiness on receiving the award. She said that it is a proud moment for her that "my work has been appreciated."
"This award is the encouragement that motivates me to do better. I did not come to the education sector by choice but by chance. Today I am proud about my work because teaching is such a noble profession that prepares the builders of the nation," she said.
" In my 32 years of work, I have taught countless children so far and many of them are currently holding big positions. When I meet those students of mine or talk to them on the phone, I see my own success in their success," said Wani.
She said that behind the success of any person, there is an excellent training of a good teacher. "Those people are lucky who get good teachers in their lives. From a normal child to a successful person, in the entire journey a teacher has an important role."
"As a teacher and now as a principal, I have always tried to improve myself. I have not only focused on giving good education to the children but also on making our builders of tomorrow good human beings and this process is continuing. Let the students go ahead and do not lag in any field. Only by becoming good human beings can they serve their country and nation better," said Wani.
"I always try to do better and today's encouragement has given me more strength. I believe behind the success of any person is the excellent training of a good teacher. A teacher is a lamp that maintains the existence of light in dark paths. A teacher is a flower that conveys the message of peace, love and friendship in the society with its fragrance."
She said that a "teacher is a guide who takes a person out of the wrong paths of life and guides him or her towards their destination." "In a society where the role of parents is important for a child, the teacher also has an important place. Parents teach children manners, but the teacher is a great leader who makes a person a good human being."
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