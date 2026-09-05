ETV Bharat / state

Teachers' Day: Meet The Woman Who Is Transforming Education In Kashmir And Got Feted

Srinagar: A woman who helms a prestigious educational institution in Kashmir is among the 20 teachers and education officials from Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory who have been awarded by the School Education Department on the Teachers' Day on Saturday.

Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh Srinagar, Samina Wani, who is among the awardees, said that the role of a teacher is not only to impart education, but to transform a student as a better human being.

Wani, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, expressed immense happiness on receiving the award. She said that it is a proud moment for her that "my work has been appreciated."

"This award is the encouragement that motivates me to do better. I did not come to the education sector by choice but by chance. Today I am proud about my work because teaching is such a noble profession that prepares the builders of the nation," she said.

" In my 32 years of work, I have taught countless children so far and many of them are currently holding big positions. When I meet those students of mine or talk to them on the phone, I see my own success in their success," said Wani.