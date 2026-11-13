ETV Bharat / state

Meet Sonia Mann: From Farmers' Protest To AAP Candidate For 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Sonia Mann as she joins the party in Chandigarh on Sunday. ( File Photo/ANI )

Chandigarh: Punjabi actress and model Sonia Mann is set to enter the electoral contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded her from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency in Amritsar district for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Her name appeared on the party's second list of candidates, released on November 12, 2026.

Known for her work in Punjabi films and music videos, Mann has also been associated with the farmers' movement and has contested elections before. Her journey from the entertainment industry to politics has included several significant turns.

Who Is Sonia Mann?

Sonia Mann was born in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and grew up in Amritsar, Punjab. She is the daughter of late farmer leader Baldev Singh Mann, a prominent figure in the Kirti Kisan Union who was associated with left-wing ideology.

Her father was killed on September 26, 1986. In an interview, Sonia recalled that she was only 16 days old when he was assassinated.

Mann also has a substantial social media following, with 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Sonia Mann did not begin her entertainment career as an actress. She initially worked as a head supervisor on a production team and worked on several films, including Amrinder Gill's 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'.

She later moved into acting, with the Malayalam film 'Hide 'n' Seek' among her early projects. She subsequently appeared in the Hindi film 'Kahin Hai Mera Pyar'.

In 2020, she played the lead role of Heer opposite Himesh Reshammiya in 'Happy Hardy And Heer'.