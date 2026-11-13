Meet Sonia Mann: From Farmers' Protest To AAP Candidate For 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
After joining AAP in February 2025, Mann has now been named among the party's nominees for the next Punjab Assembly elections.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjabi actress and model Sonia Mann is set to enter the electoral contest as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded her from the Rajasansi Assembly constituency in Amritsar district for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Her name appeared on the party's second list of candidates, released on November 12, 2026.
Known for her work in Punjabi films and music videos, Mann has also been associated with the farmers' movement and has contested elections before. Her journey from the entertainment industry to politics has included several significant turns.
Who Is Sonia Mann?
Sonia Mann was born in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, and grew up in Amritsar, Punjab. She is the daughter of late farmer leader Baldev Singh Mann, a prominent figure in the Kirti Kisan Union who was associated with left-wing ideology.
Her father was killed on September 26, 1986. In an interview, Sonia recalled that she was only 16 days old when he was assassinated.
Mann also has a substantial social media following, with 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
Sonia Mann did not begin her entertainment career as an actress. She initially worked as a head supervisor on a production team and worked on several films, including Amrinder Gill's 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'.
She later moved into acting, with the Malayalam film 'Hide 'n' Seek' among her early projects. She subsequently appeared in the Hindi film 'Kahin Hai Mera Pyar'.
In 2020, she played the lead role of Heer opposite Himesh Reshammiya in 'Happy Hardy And Heer'.
Beyond Punjabi and Hindi cinema, Mann has worked in Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi films. Her notable Punjabi projects include 'Haani', 'Bade Change Ne Mere Yaar', 'Motor Mittran Di', '25 Kille' and 'Lanka'.
She has also featured in several Punjabi music videos, including Sidhu Moosewala's 'Tochan', Amrit Maan's 'Difference', Jordan Sandhu's 'Teeje Week', Mankirt Aulakh's 'Choode Wali Baah', Raftaar's 'Ready For My Vyah', Gagan Kokri's 'Laavan Tere Naal' and Jassi Gill's 'Dil Deewana Hai'.
Participated In Farmers' Protest
Mann's association with politics goes back to the farmers' protest of 2020-21, when farmers staged demonstrations at Delhi's borders against the farm laws.
She actively participated in the movement and voiced her support for the farmers. As the daughter of a farmer leader, she also remained in the spotlight during the protests.
Joined AAP In 2025, Contested 2022 Assembly Polls
Mann's electoral journey began before she joined the Aam Aadmi Party. She contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she supported independent candidate Resham Singh in Amritsar.
On February 23, 2025, she joined the AAP in the presence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. At the time, she said the party's work and policies impressed her and influenced her decision to join.
Now, the party has fielded her from Raja Sansi in its second list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Having worked in films, music videos, and the farmers' movement, Mann will now seek voters' support in the constituency.
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