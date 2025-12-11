Meet Minati Barthakur, Assam's Double Cancer Survivor And Hope Giver
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST
Guwahati: A retired college teacher in Assam, who has endured irreparable personal loss—three children and later her husband—is hailed as resilience personified, mainly because of her epic struggle and victory over cancer not once but twice.
Today, Minati Barthakur stands as a towering inspiration for thousands battling the disease. Few stories capture the sheer power of the human spirit like that of 79-year–old.
Barthakur joined Guwahati’s prestigious Cotton College in 1977, where she built a distinguished academic career, presenting papers across India and abroad.
Amid her hectic schedule, a recurring stomach ailment turned worse. In April 1994, tests at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital revealed cancer, which had already spread to her stomach, liver, lungs and pancreas. Doctors offered little hope, saying she had only months to live as neither surgery nor radiotherapy was possible.
Refused to surrender
Not the one to get defeated by the fatal illness, Barthakur began aggressive treatment in both Tata Memorial Hospital and Guwahati’s Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute. The side effects caused vomiting and diarrhoea up to 25 to 30 times a day, drastic weight loss, hair loss, and weakened immunity.
But she refused to surrender, drew strength from yoga, pranayama, meditation and the steadfast support of her husband, Nikunj Bihari Barthakur.
“My late husband Nikunj Bihari Barthakur was a great support to me. He brought me books that depict cancer survivors’ real-life anecdotes, which I read and was greatly inspired by the stories. I thought if cancer patients can recover from final stages of the disease, why can’t I? My belief and the sheer power of my mind worked wonders. Finally, I achieved breakthrough. My tumors grew smaller and smaller, and I got remission,” Barthakur said.
The second recurrence
In 2009, cancer returned, this time in her pelvis and backbone, and again at Stage IV. While caring for her seriously ill husband in Mumbai, the stress became acute after he suffered a fatal heart attack in their hotel room.
Bereaved and physically fragile, Minati’s health collapsed, and doctors sent her home with little hope. But once again, she chose to fight. For eight months, she practiced intensive pranayama and meditation until the pain eased and her strength returned. She later chronicled her experience in her book, “Kolija Kaite Bindhile Ji Choraye Gaan Gaay” (“The Bird That Sings When the Heart Is Pricked by a Thorn”).
A life dedicated to healing others
Since her recovery, Minati Barthakur has devoted her life to guiding cancer patients. Beginning in 2000, she offered free counselling, lifestyle advice and motivation at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute. Her sessions focus on mental resilience, diet, breathing techniques and meditation to enhance healing.
Her message has taken her to 24 countries, including the US, UK, Australia and several Asian nations, where she speaks in hospitals and public forums, inspiring thousands.
“People should get screened two or three times in their lives. Early detection can absolutely cure cancer. And patients must not fear which gives the disease space to grow. Courage closes that door.”
In 2014, she pledged her body to Guwahati Medical College for cancer research. Her first book, “Mor Oshukhor Ebosor” (“One Year of My Illness”), has been translated into multiple languages and continues to offer hope to countless patients.
