ETV Bharat / state

Meet Minati Barthakur, Assam's Double Cancer Survivor And Hope Giver

Guwahati: A retired college teacher in Assam, who has endured irreparable personal loss—three children and later her husband—is hailed as resilience personified, mainly because of her epic struggle and victory over cancer not once but twice.

Today, Minati Barthakur stands as a towering inspiration for thousands battling the disease. Few stories capture the sheer power of the human spirit like that of 79-year–old.

Barthakur joined Guwahati’s prestigious Cotton College in 1977, where she built a distinguished academic career, presenting papers across India and abroad.

Amid her hectic schedule, a recurring stomach ailment turned worse. In April 1994, tests at Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital revealed cancer, which had already spread to her stomach, liver, lungs and pancreas. Doctors offered little hope, saying she had only months to live as neither surgery nor radiotherapy was possible.

Refused to surrender

Not the one to get defeated by the fatal illness, Barthakur began aggressive treatment in both Tata Memorial Hospital and Guwahati’s Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute. The side effects caused vomiting and diarrhoea up to 25 to 30 times a day, drastic weight loss, hair loss, and weakened immunity.

But she refused to surrender, drew strength from yoga, pranayama, meditation and the steadfast support of her husband, Nikunj Bihari Barthakur.

“My late husband Nikunj Bihari Barthakur was a great support to me. He brought me books that depict cancer survivors’ real-life anecdotes, which I read and was greatly inspired by the stories. I thought if cancer patients can recover from final stages of the disease, why can’t I? My belief and the sheer power of my mind worked wonders. Finally, I achieved breakthrough. My tumors grew smaller and smaller, and I got remission,” Barthakur said.