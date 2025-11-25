ETV Bharat / state

Meet Prashant Shet, The Mangaluru Philatelist With A Jaw-Dropping Coin Treasure

Mangaluru: Probably, very few can match M. Prashant Shet when it comes to philately. Mangaluru-based numismatist and philatelist Shet is an artist in the art of coin and stamp collection in the true sense of the term.

He has a bag full of rare coins and stamps, collected not just from India but also from abroad. Shet said he started collecting coins at the age of five.

"I began preserving coins from foreign countries given to me by my relatives when they used to visit us. The collection of coins and postal stamps grew larger day by day," Shet said.

Shet said he brought a huge collection of coins from Singapore and Hong Kong. His passion intensified at the age of 22. This led him to collect more rare coins.

310 varieties of Ganga Dynasty coins

According to Shet, his collections are of immense national and educational value. He has 310 varieties of Ganga Dynasty coins. This is one of the largest personal collections, surpassing the 39 varieties of the Salar Jung Museum.