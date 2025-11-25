Meet Prashant Shet, The Mangaluru Philatelist With A Jaw-Dropping Coin Treasure
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:42 PM IST
Mangaluru: Probably, very few can match M. Prashant Shet when it comes to philately. Mangaluru-based numismatist and philatelist Shet is an artist in the art of coin and stamp collection in the true sense of the term.
He has a bag full of rare coins and stamps, collected not just from India but also from abroad. Shet said he started collecting coins at the age of five.
"I began preserving coins from foreign countries given to me by my relatives when they used to visit us. The collection of coins and postal stamps grew larger day by day," Shet said.
Shet said he brought a huge collection of coins from Singapore and Hong Kong. His passion intensified at the age of 22. This led him to collect more rare coins.
310 varieties of Ganga Dynasty coins
According to Shet, his collections are of immense national and educational value. He has 310 varieties of Ganga Dynasty coins. This is one of the largest personal collections, surpassing the 39 varieties of the Salar Jung Museum.
His combined set of 65 coins of Hanagal and Goa Kadambas is the largest coin collection held by any private collector. He holds the Philanthropist exhibition, showcasing a wide range of collections including stamps related to films, the solar system, famous figures like Pope John Paul II and Queen Elizabeth, 3D sheets, zodiac signs, Olympic themes and stamps from countries like Bhutan and Thailand.
The exhibition also includes nature-themed stamps and pigeon stamps. Along with stamps, he exhibits coins of Royal Arms, Royal Palace of United Kingdom and Guru Nanak Dev (Nepal) to educate about history.
His unique stamp exhibitions have been widely acclaimed and since 2018, he has organised or participated in more than 25 exhibitions in local, state, national and international levels. He has won more than 112 medals for his exceptional exhibitions.
The world's first postage stamp, introduced in 1840, is on display along with over 60 types of pigeon stamps at his stall. The Vatican City's Golden Series includes over 100 cards. His collection includes rare ancient coins such as Kakatiya Uniface, Ganga Feudatory, ancient Japanese coins, knife-shaped coins, Indian coins, stamps on solid silver sheets, chocolate, ID cards, and various stamps made with different concepts, such as superheroes, on display.
Speaking about this, Shet said, "I started collecting at a young age. However, it has been 25 years since I started collecting seriously. I have divided it into various types like postcards, aerogrammes and miniature posts. There are 310 coins from the Ganga period in the old coin collection, which is the largest collection in the world. There are 45 small coins from the Kadamba period. I have collected 53 varieties, like comics, cartoons, celebrities, etc."
Karnataka Numismatic Society president Rajendra said, "I have visited thousands of coin collections and museums since 1966. Prashant's collection is amazing. This is the most amazing of the coin collections I have visited and viewed in more than 70 countries."
