ETV Bharat / state

Meet Jini, The Sniffer Dog Helping Protect Bandhavgarh’s Tigers

Shahdol/Umaria: A specially trained sniffer dog named Jini is playing an important role in protecting wildlife across four forest divisions in Madhya Pradesh, including areas around the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Since joining the Shahdol forest circle in January 2020, Jini has assisted investigations into poaching and other wildlife crimes, helping identify offenders and prevent hunting.

According to forest officials, Jini has contributed to solving 100 wildlife crime cases and identifying 342 offenders. Her work has also helped forest officials crack difficult cases, including investigations involving the deaths of tigers. Her handler, forest guard Ram Kamal Payasi, recently received a state-level wildlife conservation award in recognition of their work.

Meet Jini, The Sniffer Dog Helping Protect Bandhavgarh’s Tigers (ETV Bharat)

Shraddha Pendre, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of South Shahdol, said Madhya Pradesh observed Wildlife Conservation Week from October 1 to 7 this year, during which awards were presented to government employees for outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation.

Payasi received the 2026 Wildlife Conservation Award for his work with Jini. The state-level honour included a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the award at the ceremony.

Meet Jini, The Sniffer Dog (ETV Bharat)

Pendre credited Jini's performance for the recognition, saying the dog had played a significant role in helping forest officials apprehend offenders and prevent poaching.

Jini is a Belgian Malinois trained to assist forest officials in investigating wildlife crimes. Her training began on April 15, 2019, when she was six months old, and continued until January 14, 2020, in Bhopal. She was subsequently deployed in South Shahdol.

Since then, Jini has been assigned to cases across four forest divisions: South Shahdol, North Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur. She has also been assisting the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for several months.

According to Payasi, Jini is often called in first when forest officials need help investigating suspected poaching cases. He estimates her success rate at 92–95% in cases where the evidence is relatively fresh.