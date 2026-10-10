Meet Jini, The Sniffer Dog Helping Protect Bandhavgarh’s Tigers
According to forest officials, Jini has contributed to solving 100 wildlife crime cases and identifying 342 offenders.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Shahdol/Umaria: A specially trained sniffer dog named Jini is playing an important role in protecting wildlife across four forest divisions in Madhya Pradesh, including areas around the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Since joining the Shahdol forest circle in January 2020, Jini has assisted investigations into poaching and other wildlife crimes, helping identify offenders and prevent hunting.
According to forest officials, Jini has contributed to solving 100 wildlife crime cases and identifying 342 offenders. Her work has also helped forest officials crack difficult cases, including investigations involving the deaths of tigers. Her handler, forest guard Ram Kamal Payasi, recently received a state-level wildlife conservation award in recognition of their work.
Shraddha Pendre, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of South Shahdol, said Madhya Pradesh observed Wildlife Conservation Week from October 1 to 7 this year, during which awards were presented to government employees for outstanding contributions to wildlife conservation.
Payasi received the 2026 Wildlife Conservation Award for his work with Jini. The state-level honour included a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a certificate of appreciation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presented the award at the ceremony.
Pendre credited Jini's performance for the recognition, saying the dog had played a significant role in helping forest officials apprehend offenders and prevent poaching.
Jini is a Belgian Malinois trained to assist forest officials in investigating wildlife crimes. Her training began on April 15, 2019, when she was six months old, and continued until January 14, 2020, in Bhopal. She was subsequently deployed in South Shahdol.
Since then, Jini has been assigned to cases across four forest divisions: South Shahdol, North Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur. She has also been assisting the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve for several months.
According to Payasi, Jini is often called in first when forest officials need help investigating suspected poaching cases. He estimates her success rate at 92–95% in cases where the evidence is relatively fresh.
Payasi said Jini has also helped investigators make progress in cases that initially offer few leads. Even when a case is 10–12 days old, she can help direct investigators towards potential suspects.
According to figures provided by the forest department, Jini has assisted in 100 wildlife crime cases between January 2020 and October 2026. Her work has helped identify 342 offenders, including in 26 cases in which suspected poaching was detected or prevented before the animals were killed.
- 2020: 10 cases and 53 offenders.
- 2021: Eight cases and 22 offenders.
- 2022: 10 cases and 31 offenders.
- 2023: 17 cases and 78 offenders.
- 2024: 19 cases and 61 offenders.
- 2025: 21 cases and 46 offenders.
- 2026: 15 cases and 51 offenders, as of the report.
The department said Jini regularly patrols the forest areas under the Shahdol circle and covers eight sub-divisions and 23 ranges to support wildlife protection and help prevent poaching.
Apart from tiger protection, Jini has assisted investigations of several wildlife species.
These include 16 leopard cases, 11 bear cases, 21 wild boar cases and 12 tiger cases. She has also helped investigate cases involving chital, elephants, bison, nilgai, porcupines, pangolins and hyenas.
Jini has also assisted investigations into suspected wildlife crimes involving tigers in the Shahdol region.
In February 2026, she played an important role in an investigation into the deaths of a tiger and a tigress in the Jaisinghnagar range of the North Shahdol forest division. According to forest officials, her assistance helped investigators identify and apprehend a suspect.
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