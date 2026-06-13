Meet Arunashree, Visakhapatnam's First Female Station Manager
Defying taunts that she wouldn't last even 3 days on the job, she has created history after 27 years in the profession.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Raavivalasa (Visakhapatnam): She stepped into a male-dominated world, turning obstacles into stepping stones and criticism into fuel for her resolve. Today she has carved a place for herself that many thought belonged only to males.
Defying the taunts that she wouldn't last even three days on the job, Ala Arunashree created history by becoming the first female station master of the 130-year-old Waltair Division and the first female station manager of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.
Vasundhara of ETV spoke with her about her journey.
"Today when I walk along the Visakhapatnam railway platform wearing my white coat and holding a walkie-talkie, fellow employees whisper, 'here comes the lioness'. Wrongdoers wouldn't dare stand before me. If even a minor issue arose, I would be there. That very confidence and reliability propelled me to become the first female station master of the Waltair Division and the first female station manager of the Visakhapatnam main railway station," Arunashree said.
Recalling her 27-year journey in the Indian Railways, Arunashree says it was far from easy and she struggled to make a place for herself. "When I joined the service, I faced many challenges. People said, I wouldn't even survive for three days in the job. Some even advised me to switch to the administration department. Far from demoralising me, that male chauvinism and gender discrimination only fueled my determination," she said.
That determination made her perform her duties efficiently. "I did not back down. Instead I decided to work hard and perform my duties with more efficiency. I never backed down — even during night shifts — excelling to the point where those who had underestimated me were astonished," she said.
Rising To The Challenge
About the biggest challenges in her career, she said, "During the 2004 tsunami, as people panicked, I instilled courage in them and arranged for their evacuation to safe locations via special trains. I worked at great personal risk during the Hudhud cyclone and the COVID-19 crisis. When the Kantakapalli train accident occurred, I managed train movements with presence of mind to prevent passenger panic. There were many instances where I purchased tickets with my own money to send the poor and elderly back to their hometowns when train services were halted. With the help of the RPF, I rescued hundreds of lost women and children, provided them with counseling, and reunited them with their families."
Visakhapatnam's Uniqueness
Visakhapatnam is a ‘special class’ station. Trains arriving here must depart in the same direction they came from (a ‘turn-around’ operation). On crucial routes like Kolkata-Chennai and Secunderabad, maintaining schedules is vital, requiring split-second decision-making. Tasks such as loading, unloading, and sealing had to be supervised simultaneously within a tight 20-minute window.
"Whenever technical issues arose, I would step in personally to handle the situation. I believe that the presence of a leader instills confidence and boosts the pace of work among the staff. Recognizing this competence, the Railway appointed me as the station manager five years ago," Arunashree said proudly.
Lone Woman In A Goods Yard
Currently, she is posted as the manager of the Visakhapatnam goods yard, which falls under the newly formed South Coast Zone. "Managing this yard, which is traditionally dominated by men, is a highly complex task; even a minor error could result in losses amounting to crores. Nevertheless, upholding the trust senior officials placed in me, I successfully executed strategic loading operations vital to national defence. When asked if women are capable of handling such tasks, I always say "yes". Courage stems from the mindset that we are public servants. One should not shy away from night shifts or demanding tasks simply because one is a woman. If we embrace challenges, recognition will naturally follow," she said.