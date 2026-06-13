ETV Bharat / state

Meet Arunashree, Visakhapatnam's First Female Station Manager

Raavivalasa (Visakhapatnam): She stepped into a male-dominated world, turning obstacles into stepping stones and criticism into fuel for her resolve. Today she has carved a place for herself that many thought belonged only to males.

Defying the taunts that she wouldn't last even three days on the job, Ala Arunashree created history by becoming the first female station master of the 130-year-old Waltair Division and the first female station manager of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Vasundhara of ETV spoke with her about her journey.

"Today when I walk along the Visakhapatnam railway platform wearing my white coat and holding a walkie-talkie, fellow employees whisper, 'here comes the lioness'. Wrongdoers wouldn't dare stand before me. If even a minor issue arose, I would be there. That very confidence and reliability propelled me to become the first female station master of the Waltair Division and the first female station manager of the Visakhapatnam main railway station," Arunashree said.

Recalling her 27-year journey in the Indian Railways, Arunashree says it was far from easy and she struggled to make a place for herself. "When I joined the service, I faced many challenges. People said, I wouldn't even survive for three days in the job. Some even advised me to switch to the administration department. Far from demoralising me, that male chauvinism and gender discrimination only fueled my determination," she said.

That determination made her perform her duties efficiently. "I did not back down. Instead I decided to work hard and perform my duties with more efficiency. I never backed down — even during night shifts — excelling to the point where those who had underestimated me were astonished," she said.

Rising To The Challenge