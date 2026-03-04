Women's Day 2026 | Meet Anjali Whose Passion For Pickles Is Empowering A Village
The Dehradun woman turned local mangoes into a thriving pickle brand and scaled up production from 20kg to 300kg.
Published : March 4, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST|
Updated : March 4, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
By Dheeraj Sajwan
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has many inspiring stories of women's empowerment and self-reliance. Anjali Gupta, a woman from Barasi village in Dehradun's Raipur block, is one such person who has transformed a personal talent for pickling into a thriving commercial brand called 'Avika', named after her daughter.
A few years ago, Anjali discovered her talent for making delicious pickles at home. She turned this skill into a brand. Anjali began by making pickles for family and neighbours, who encouraged her to pursue it professionally. She initially sold her products through a local self-help group without any formal branding.
Anjali told ETV Bharat, "I have always been passionate about making pickles. My family and neighbours loved handmade pickles. After seeing the ever-increasing demand for pickles, I worked on developing a brand that was based on organic and local ingredients."
She started her pickle-making journey with mango pickles. Initially, she would only buy 15-20 kilograms of mangoes each season. Today, through consistency and hard work, she buys and stores approximately 200 to 300 kilograms of mangoes each season. The demand for her pickles continues to grow.
Anjali gradually expanded to making pickles from carrots, radishes, amla, chilies and garlic. Initially, she made pickles at home as a hobby, but for the past two years, she has been doing it commercially. To run this business, she rented a shop where she runs a stand-alone restaurant, displaying her pickle brand, and selling it from there. She explained that she currently has several different flavours available, including garlic, asafoetida, amla, green chilli, red chilli, dry mango pickles and other regular flavours.
Why are homemade pickles so special? Anjali says the ‘Avika’ brand relies on village-grown produce, using local orchards and home-grown spices to ensure organic quality. She buys mangoes from the local mango orchard. She uses garlic and home-grown spices available in the village to prepare the pickles.
In addition to selling pickles, she now runs her own restaurant. Anjali felt that women in Uttarakhand face considerable struggles, but she has been fortunate to build a brand by creating a company like this. Many people have taught her many things, and it is by learning from them that she has progressed.
Gupta added that she is constantly expanding her business and has a high demand. Because of this, her income is increasing every year, and she said that she's now getting a lot of work, and for this, she also involves women and pays them wages for additional productions.
She added that the workload is so high that she'll have to hire someone on a regular basis. She's trying to get more women to join her, so they can also find employment in her work and progress alongside her.
Anjali Gupta gave a message for women on International Women's Day. She narrated how, since her childhood days, she has seen her grandmothers making pickles. Many people loved the taste of their pickles. Today, this brand is on everyone's lips.
"This work requires a lot of people. It requires a lot of hard work. As pickle orders are received or the need for pickles increases, manpower is needed. As pickles are in demand more during the season, the work is completed by family members and household members. If additional women are needed, we pay them," said Anjali.
How does she manage the household and business? Anjali replies, "There are a total of 5 members in our family. After doing household chores, I go to my business and manage both tasks well."
Anjali’s final take for those who feel like building up on small efforts: "I would like to tell all women that if they start any work, they should consider doing only that work in which they are skilled."
