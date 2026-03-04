ETV Bharat / state

Women's Day 2026 | Meet Anjali Whose Passion For Pickles Is Empowering A Village

Anjali Gupta showing the pickles that her company Avika has made ( ETV Bharat )

By Dheeraj Sajwan Dehradun: Uttarakhand has many inspiring stories of women's empowerment and self-reliance. Anjali Gupta, a woman from Barasi village in Dehradun's Raipur block, is one such person who has transformed a personal talent for pickling into a thriving commercial brand called 'Avika', named after her daughter. A few years ago, Anjali discovered her talent for making delicious pickles at home. She turned this skill into a brand. Anjali began by making pickles for family and neighbours, who encouraged her to pursue it professionally. She initially sold her products through a local self-help group without any formal branding. Anjali told ETV Bharat, "I have always been passionate about making pickles. My family and neighbours loved handmade pickles. After seeing the ever-increasing demand for pickles, I worked on developing a brand that was based on organic and local ingredients." Meet Anjali Who's Passion For Pickles Is Empowering A Village (ETV Bharat) She started her pickle-making journey with mango pickles. Initially, she would only buy 15-20 kilograms of mangoes each season. Today, through consistency and hard work, she buys and stores approximately 200 to 300 kilograms of mangoes each season. The demand for her pickles continues to grow. Anjali gradually expanded to making pickles from carrots, radishes, amla, chilies and garlic. Initially, she made pickles at home as a hobby, but for the past two years, she has been doing it commercially. To run this business, she rented a shop where she runs a stand-alone restaurant, displaying her pickle brand, and selling it from there. She explained that she currently has several different flavours available, including garlic, asafoetida, amla, green chilli, red chilli, dry mango pickles and other regular flavours.