ETV Bharat / state

Meet 15-Yr-Old Belagavi Prodigy Who Recites Over 1,800 Vachanas From Memory

Belagavi: A 15-year-old girl from a small village in Karnataka's Belagavi district has left everyone astonished with her extraordinary ability to recite more than 1,800 vachanas without referring to any text.

Lavanya Angadi is a class 9 student and hails from Hirebagewadi village. She is currently staying at her maternal home in Sanikoppa village of Bailhongal taluk, where she studies at a government high school.

Lavanya has mastered vachanas of several prominent Lingayat saints, including Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, Siddharameshwara, Channabasavanna and Ambigara Chowdayya. She has participated in multiple state level vachana recitation competitions and won awards at a young age, earning recognition as a “vachana champion.”

Her journey began after class 6, when she attended a Sharana Samskara camp held at the Rudrakshi Math in Naganur during the summer holidays. It was there that she received 'Ishtalinga Deeksha' and began her systematic study of vachanas.

Inspired by the teachings of Basavanna and other Sharanas, she immersed herself in both vachana learning and Lingayat spiritual practices.

Lavanya gained wider recognition on April 29, 2025, when she secured first place in an inter-state vachana recitation competition held in Nelamangala. She recited 1,051 vachanas in just three hours and was awarded a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Her achievements over the years reflect steady progress. In 2022, she participated in a taluk level competition, reciting 81 vachanas in 30 minutes and winning a consolation prize. On May 1, 2023, she secured first place at a district level competition in Belagavi by reciting 320 vachanas in one hour. Later that year, she won first place in Chitradurga after reciting 500 vachanas, and topped a state level competition in Basavakalyan by reciting 770 vachanas in five hours.

In 2024, she secured third place in a state level competition in Nelamangala by reciting 550 vachanas in four hours. On June 15, 2025, she again finished third in a competition held at Sanehalli, where she recited 500 vachanas within two hours under specific conditions. On January 11, 2026, she secured second place in a state level competition in Haveri by reciting 102 vachanas of Ambigara Chowdayya. More recently, on February 16, 2026, she won first place in an open category competition held at Jodatti during Shivaratri by reciting 390 vachanas.