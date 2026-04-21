Meet 15-Yr-Old Belagavi Prodigy Who Recites Over 1,800 Vachanas From Memory
Lavanya Angadi's journey began after attending Sharana Samskara camp during summer vacations after class 6, reports ETV Bharat's Siddana Gowda Patil.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Belagavi: A 15-year-old girl from a small village in Karnataka's Belagavi district has left everyone astonished with her extraordinary ability to recite more than 1,800 vachanas without referring to any text.
Lavanya Angadi is a class 9 student and hails from Hirebagewadi village. She is currently staying at her maternal home in Sanikoppa village of Bailhongal taluk, where she studies at a government high school.
Lavanya has mastered vachanas of several prominent Lingayat saints, including Basavanna, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi, Siddharameshwara, Channabasavanna and Ambigara Chowdayya. She has participated in multiple state level vachana recitation competitions and won awards at a young age, earning recognition as a “vachana champion.”
Her journey began after class 6, when she attended a Sharana Samskara camp held at the Rudrakshi Math in Naganur during the summer holidays. It was there that she received 'Ishtalinga Deeksha' and began her systematic study of vachanas.
Inspired by the teachings of Basavanna and other Sharanas, she immersed herself in both vachana learning and Lingayat spiritual practices.
Lavanya gained wider recognition on April 29, 2025, when she secured first place in an inter-state vachana recitation competition held in Nelamangala. She recited 1,051 vachanas in just three hours and was awarded a cash prize of Rs one lakh.
Her achievements over the years reflect steady progress. In 2022, she participated in a taluk level competition, reciting 81 vachanas in 30 minutes and winning a consolation prize. On May 1, 2023, she secured first place at a district level competition in Belagavi by reciting 320 vachanas in one hour. Later that year, she won first place in Chitradurga after reciting 500 vachanas, and topped a state level competition in Basavakalyan by reciting 770 vachanas in five hours.
In 2024, she secured third place in a state level competition in Nelamangala by reciting 550 vachanas in four hours. On June 15, 2025, she again finished third in a competition held at Sanehalli, where she recited 500 vachanas within two hours under specific conditions. On January 11, 2026, she secured second place in a state level competition in Haveri by reciting 102 vachanas of Ambigara Chowdayya. More recently, on February 16, 2026, she won first place in an open category competition held at Jodatti during Shivaratri by reciting 390 vachanas.
Lavanya was also chosen as the junior president of the first Children’s Kannada Literary Conference held in Belagavi on July 26, 2025, reflecting her growing recognition beyond competitions.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Lavanya said vachanas serve as a guiding light for life. They are not just meant to be memorised but understood and practised as they teach people how to live with values and become responsible citizens, she said.
Lavanya said receiving Lingadeeksha in class 7 from Dr Allama Prabhu Swamiji of Naganur Rudrakshi Math had a significant impact on her life. "Lingayat spiritual practices, particularly Lingapooja, have improved my concentration and knowledge. Also, it has given me the confidence to speak on stage in front of large audiences and strengthens retention power," she added.
She explained that her current repertoire includes around 900 vachanas of Basavanna, about 100 each from Allama Prabhu, Siddharameshwara, Akka Mahadevi, Jedara Dasimayya and Ambigara Chowdayya, along with around 300 vachanas of other Sharanas.
Lavanya credits her inspiration to Basavanna and the foundational training she received at the Naganur Rudrakshi Math camp. She also acknowledged the role of her aunt Mahadevi Kittur, who guided her like a teacher, along with her mother Girija and mentor Mahanthesh Toranagatti.
Describing her learning method, Lavanya said she initially memorised about 10 vachanas a day. Later, she began studying early in the morning during 'Brahmi muhurta', which helped her increase her capacity to memorise up to 50 vachanas daily. She also practised writing down the vachanas she learned, believing that writing once is more effective than reading multiple times.
Apart from her achievements in vachana recitation, Lavanya is also a top performing student in school. Having completed class 9, she now aims to score good marks in her class 10 examinations.
Her mother Girija expressed pride in her daughter’s achievement, attributing it to the blessings of Basavanna. She said they travel across the state to participate in competitions and Lavanya consistently secures top positions. According to her, the recognition and respect they receive due to Lavanya’s talent bring immense joy. She also noted that her daughter excels academically while pursuing her passion for vachanas.
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