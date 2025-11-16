ETV Bharat / state

Meerut's Karan Singh, 'World's Tallest Man' Visits Jaipur Wax Museum; Visitors Stand In Awe

Singh, who stands 8.2 feet, was particularly impressed by the statue of Maharana Pratap. Seeing such a tall man around them, tourists jostled for photographs with Singh, who readily obliged.

Jaipur: Karan Singh, who claims to be the world's tallest man, visited the Jaipur Wax Museum at Nahargarh on Sunday and praised the lifelike statues at the wax museum.

Anoop Srivastava, Founder Director of the Jaipur Wax Museum, confirmed that Singh visited the Jaipur Wax Museum at Nahargarh today. Karan, who came from Meerut with his friends, expressed amazement and admiration at the detailed and lifelike statues displayed in the museum. The highlight of his visit was the statue of the great warrior Maharana Pratap, which deeply impressed him.

Meerut's Karan Singh, 'World's Tallest Man' Visits Jaipur Wax Museum (ETV Bharat)

"I am a huge fan of history. Seeing the statue of Maharana Pratap here was truly inspiring,” he said." Singh stood among the giant statues and posed for photographs.

Singh also praised the statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in addition to historical figures at the wax museum. Praising the Sheesh Mahal, Singh said, "As soon as I stepped into the Sheesh Mahal, I was overwhelmed by its beauty. The reflections, lighting, and overall ambiance were amazing."

"Each statue tells a story, and I appreciated the attention to detail." Jaipur Wax Museum staff and visitors seemed excited to meet the tall Karan.