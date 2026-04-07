ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Woman's Emotional Homecoming After Divorce Sparks Conversation On Family Support And Women's Empowerment

Eventually, when the situation became unbearable, she confided in her parents, who stood firmly by her side. The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in a family court.

She lived in an abusive marriage since then. Adding to that was the death of her only brother, Pranav, who died in an accident. She didn't share her troubles to her family, thinking they were already emotionally broken after losing their son.

Prinita was given a grand welcome at her home by parents (ETV Bharat)

The gesture has since gone viral on social media. Users are commenting; daughters are not burdens, but a family's pride and identity. The daughter of a former judge, Prinita was married at the age of 21 to an Army officer in a grand ceremony in 2018.

Meerut: After enduring years of emotional distress, trauma, and depression, Meerut's Prinita has finally walked out of a seven-year-long abusive marriage. While in India, divorce brings life to an end, especially for women, and her options to return to her maternal home become almost none, Prinita is welcomed with pomp and show. Her parents threw garlands, distributed sweets, making it even more special than her wedding.

Prinita told ETV Bharat she made every effort to save her marriage, but to no avail. "There comes a time when you have to step out. I had the fear of ‘what will people say’ and ‘what will happen next’, but then I had to come out of it," she said.

Her parents, on the other hand, refused to let societal judgment dictate their response. Instead, they chose to celebrate her return and help her rebuild her life.

Her father said, "When she was born, we celebrated her arrival. When she came back home, we welcomed her with the same joy."

Pranita with her kin (ETV Bharat)

Her mother, Madhavi Sharma, said that the family made a conscious decision to end the marriage without conflict or financial demands. "No amount of money can buy peace. Our priority is our daughter's well-being," she said.

"If a woman is not independent, society often tries to suppress her. Empowerment is essential," she said. She said parents should support their daughters through difficult times.

She plans to pursue a career in law, following in her father's footsteps. Currently studying LLB, she aspires to practice in higher courts and possibly enter judicial services.

Prinita said that stress has impacted her mental and physical health. She suffers from thyroid, high blood pressure, and anxiety. She is now focusing on recovery by spending time with her young son, practicing yoga, and working out to regain physical and mental strength.

While many have appreciated her courage, some have responded critically on social media. "I didn't even know about the welcome planned by my father. His only concern was my happiness, not society’s opinion," said Prinita.