ETV Bharat / state

On Camera: Husband Caught With Girlfriend Drives Angry Wife On The Bonnet

A collage showing the wife clinging to the bonnet, and the husband and his alleged girlfriend later arrested by police. ( Screengrab & X@Meerutpolice )

Meerut: A wife caught her husband with his girlfriend in a car in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday, but as he tried to drive away, the wife managed to sit atop the bonnet while he drove for several hundred metres to the shock of other motorists.

A video shot by a passerby captures the wife clinging to the car's bonnet while her husband kept driving. The car stopped only after locals managed to overtake the vehicle, saving the woman's life. The police have arrested the husband and his alleged girlfriend in connection with the incident. On Camera: Husband Caught With Girlfriend Drives Angry Wife On The Bonnet (Arrangement/X@Meerutpolice) As per local sources, the wife was furious upon seeing her husband driving around in a car with another woman. She stepped in front of the vehicle. Sensing her anger, the man tried to drive away, prompting her to lie down on the bonnet. The husband continued to drive with his girlfriend inside. Bystanders noticed the situation and tried to stop the car. When the husband slowed down due to a traffic jam ahead, he and his girlfriend were apprehended with the help of locals.