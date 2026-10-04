On Camera: Husband Caught With Girlfriend Drives Angry Wife On The Bonnet
A man and his alleged girlfriend were arrested in Meerut for attempt-to-murder after he drove with his wife clinging to car's hood following a confrontation.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Meerut: A wife caught her husband with his girlfriend in a car in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Saturday, but as he tried to drive away, the wife managed to sit atop the bonnet while he drove for several hundred metres to the shock of other motorists.
A video shot by a passerby captures the wife clinging to the car's bonnet while her husband kept driving. The car stopped only after locals managed to overtake the vehicle, saving the woman's life. The police have arrested the husband and his alleged girlfriend in connection with the incident.
As per local sources, the wife was furious upon seeing her husband driving around in a car with another woman. She stepped in front of the vehicle. Sensing her anger, the man tried to drive away, prompting her to lie down on the bonnet. The husband continued to drive with his girlfriend inside.
Bystanders noticed the situation and tried to stop the car. When the husband slowed down due to a traffic jam ahead, he and his girlfriend were apprehended with the help of locals.
The wife filed a written complaint at the Lohia Nagar police station. She alleged that her husband and his girlfriend attempted to run her over with the intent to kill her.
थाना लोहियानगर पुलिस द्वारा पति द्वारा पत्नी पर गाडी चढाकर हत्या के प्रयास के अभियोग में 01 अभियुक्त एवं 01 अभियुक्ता गिरफ्तार, घटना में प्रयुक्त कार बरामद। #UPPOLICE #MEERUTPOLICE— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) October 4, 2026
She further alleged that they pushed her into the bushes, tried to strangle her, hurled abuses, and then fled the scene.
The Lohia Nagar police, with the assistance of bystanders present at the scene, apprehended the accused duo and took them into custody.
Sangram Singh, Area Officer Kotwali, confirmed the incident and said the husband allegedly attempted to kill her by running her over.
"We have seized the car and arrested both the husband and his alleged girlfriend. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," Singh said.
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