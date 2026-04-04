Three Die After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor in Meerut; Crackdown On Public Drinking In UP
A total of 775 individuals were taken into custody, with action initiated against 532 persons under Section 34 of the UP Police Act.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Meerut: Three men died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Daurala Kotwali area of Meerut, triggering a swift response from Uttar Pradesh police and health authorities. The incident occurred on Friday night, with the third victim succumbing during treatment on Saturday.
According to Station House Officer Suman Kumar Singh, the victims - identified as Jitendra (45), Daulat (25), and Baburam, all residents of the Kasba area - had gathered on Friday evening and consumed alcohol together. Soon after, their condition deteriorated rapidly, and they reportedly collapsed.
Family members rushed them to a nearby government hospital, from where they were referred to a higher medical centre. Jitendra and Daulat were declared dead, while Baburam, who was on ventilator support for nearly 24 hours, died on Saturday.
Doctors suspect poisoning. Dr Prafulla Chauhan said the initial symptoms pointed to consumption of a toxic substance, though confirmation awaits further tests.
UP Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Teams are examining the source of the liquor, including the shop it was purchased from and the brand involved. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and officials said further action will depend on the findings. Authorities added that the presence of spurious liquor is yet to be officially confirmed.
Crackdown on public drinking
In a separate development in Firozabad, police conducted a large-scale crackdown on public drinking on Friday night, detaining over 500 people across multiple areas. According to police data, a total of 775 individuals were taken into custody, with action initiated against 532 persons under Section 34 of the Police Act (public nuisances and obstructions on roads or in open places). Several others were released after warnings.
The highest number of detentions was reported from the city circle, followed by Tundla, Sirsaganj, Shikohabad, Jasrana, and other police stations, including Matsena, Linepar, and Basai Mohammadpur. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad said strict action would continue against those found consuming alcohol in public places and disturbing law and order.
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