ETV Bharat / state

Three Die After Consuming Suspected Spurious Liquor in Meerut; Crackdown On Public Drinking In UP

Police said that the presence of spurious liquor is yet to be confirmed nut doctors suspect poisoning ( Representational image )

Meerut: Three men died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Daurala Kotwali area of Meerut, triggering a swift response from Uttar Pradesh police and health authorities. The incident occurred on Friday night, with the third victim succumbing during treatment on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer Suman Kumar Singh, the victims - identified as Jitendra (45), Daulat (25), and Baburam, all residents of the Kasba area - had gathered on Friday evening and consumed alcohol together. Soon after, their condition deteriorated rapidly, and they reportedly collapsed.

Family members rushed them to a nearby government hospital, from where they were referred to a higher medical centre. Jitendra and Daulat were declared dead, while Baburam, who was on ventilator support for nearly 24 hours, died on Saturday.

Doctors suspect poisoning. Dr Prafulla Chauhan said the initial symptoms pointed to consumption of a toxic substance, though confirmation awaits further tests.