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Meerut Sub-Inspector Suspended After Man Drinks Toilet Cleaner Inside Police Post

The man was initially admitted to NCR Medical College and later shifted to Jagdamba Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

Meerut Sub-Inspector Suspended After Man Drinks Toilet Cleaner Inside Police Post
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By PTI

Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Meerut: A police post in-charge in Meerut has been suspended for alleged negligence after a man brought there for questioning in a motorcycle theft case purportedly drank a chemical substance kept in the premises' toilet, officials said. The incident took place under the Kharkhoda police station area in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

Kithore Circle Officer Vishwajyoti Rai said Mithun, a resident of Noorpur in Ghaziabad, had been brought to the Dhir Khera police post for questioning in connection with a motorcycle theft case. During the morning, Mithun went to the toilet, where he allegedly drank a chemical substance kept there, Rai said.

He was initially admitted to the NCR Medical College and later shifted to Jagdamba Hospital in Meerut, where he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, the officer said.

Rai said Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy suspended police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Hariom Gautam, in view of the seriousness of the incident and alleged negligence. An inquiry into the matter has also been ordered, he said.

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TAGGED:

MAN DRINKS TOILET CLEANER
UTTAR PRADESH
MEERUT SUB INSPECTOR SUSPENDED

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