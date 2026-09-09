ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Sub-Inspector Suspended After Man Drinks Toilet Cleaner Inside Police Post

Meerut: A police post in-charge in Meerut has been suspended for alleged negligence after a man brought there for questioning in a motorcycle theft case purportedly drank a chemical substance kept in the premises' toilet, officials said. The incident took place under the Kharkhoda police station area in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

Kithore Circle Officer Vishwajyoti Rai said Mithun, a resident of Noorpur in Ghaziabad, had been brought to the Dhir Khera police post for questioning in connection with a motorcycle theft case. During the morning, Mithun went to the toilet, where he allegedly drank a chemical substance kept there, Rai said.

He was initially admitted to the NCR Medical College and later shifted to Jagdamba Hospital in Meerut, where he is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, the officer said.