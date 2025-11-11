Meerut Student's Unique Underpass Waterlogging Model Earns Her Invitation To National Exhibition
Tapasya, who studies in Class 11 of Shri Sanatan Dharm Girls Inter College, came first at Ayodhya's state-level science competition for her invention last year.

Meerut: A student of Shri Sanatan Dharm Girls Inter College in Budhana Gate of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has developed a unique underpass waterlogging model, which earned her an invitation to the upcoming national Children's Science Competition in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
Despite being a Class 11 student, Tapasya's IQ and thinking power are unimaginable. Last year, she came to know that students with unique ideas can showcase their skills at the state-level competition in Ayodhya. To take part, he worked on a project to prevent flooding in underpasses during the monsoon. Her unique model was recognised and honoured with the first prize at the state-level event.
Models developed by children across the country, chosen for their original and unique efforts, have now been invited to the Children's Science Exhibition to be hosted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from November 18 to 23 in Bhopal, where Tapasya will be taking part.
Her family was thrilled by their daughter's achievement and selection for the national exhibition. Her father drives an auto-rickshaw to support the family while her mother is a homemaker.
Sharing further details on her invention with ETV Bharat, Tapasya said her unique model was named 'Underpass Water Level Indicator', a prototype of which has been developed to solve a significant problem. "Last year, several people lost their lives after being trapped inside their vehicles in the inundated underpasses in Haryana's Faridabad and other cities. This is why I worked on a model to prevent such incidents," she added.
The prototype has red, yellow and green lights like a traffic signal to indicate to commuters the condition of underpasses during the rainy season. If the water level is very low and there is no danger in crossing the underpass, a green light will appear on the device. If the water level is high enough to pose a challenge to commuters, a yellow light will glow. Similarly, if the situation is worse and the underpass is completely inundated, a red light will alert anyone that approaching the stretch would be risky, Tapasya explained.
Shilpa, her teacher, said, "It is a proud moment for not only the school but also the entire district that Tapasya's unique model can help prevent flood-related accidents."
Man Mohini, the principal, said only 12 students from Uttar Pradesh have been selected for the national-level exhibition in Bhopal. "Last year, when students had the opportunity to showcase their skills and innovations at the state-level science exhibition, Tapasya came first among thousands of talented students from across the country," she added.
