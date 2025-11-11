ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Student's Unique Underpass Waterlogging Model Earns Her Invitation To National Exhibition

Meerut: A student of Shri Sanatan Dharm Girls Inter College in Budhana Gate of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has developed a unique underpass waterlogging model, which earned her an invitation to the upcoming national Children's Science Competition in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Despite being a Class 11 student, Tapasya's IQ and thinking power are unimaginable. Last year, she came to know that students with unique ideas can showcase their skills at the state-level competition in Ayodhya. To take part, he worked on a project to prevent flooding in underpasses during the monsoon. Her unique model was recognised and honoured with the first prize at the state-level event.

Models developed by children across the country, chosen for their original and unique efforts, have now been invited to the Children's Science Exhibition to be hosted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from November 18 to 23 in Bhopal, where Tapasya will be taking part.

Her family was thrilled by their daughter's achievement and selection for the national exhibition. Her father drives an auto-rickshaw to support the family while her mother is a homemaker.