Meerut Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Found Living With Daughter’s Skeleton For 5 Months
Police found several bottles of perfume inside the house. It is suspected that these were used to mask the stench of the decomposing body.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Meerut: Police on Friday recovered the skeletal remains of a young woman from her house in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after being alerted by her relatives. What's more shocking is that her 76-year-old father had allegedly been living in the same house with the remains for the last five months.
The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Biswas - a double MA, M.Tech holder and an IT professional - whose remains were found on a bed inside the house in Teli Mohalla under Sadar Bazaar police station limits. According to police, the body had decomposed to a skeleton and was covered with a cloth, as if the woman was asleep.
Her father, Uday Bhanu Biswas, a retired clerk from the secondary education department, has been taken into custody for questioning.
Officials said he initially misled relatives and neighbours, claiming that his daughter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun. The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when a relative, Biswajit Kumar Biswas, grew suspicious and questioned him about Priyanka's whereabouts when he saw him at a tea stall. After persistent questioning, the elderly man reportedly admitted that his daughter was at home. Relatives who later entered the house were horrified to discover the skeletal remains, following which police were alerted.
Police recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. During the search of the house, officers also found several small perfume bottles, suspected to have been used to mask the smell of decomposition.
Officials said Priyanka had died around five months ago. She was last reportedly seen on December 5, after which there had been no contact with relatives. Biswajit Biswas said, "Uday Bhanu Biswas is my paternal uncle. Priyanka was last seen on December 5th; subsequently, neither was Priyanka seen again, nor did my uncle make any contact."
Case Background
According to police, Priyanka, who held advanced academic qualifications and worked as a computer instructor at a private institution, had been living a reclusive life following the death of her mother, Sharmishtha, around 13 years ago. The family originally hails from West Bengal.
Her father claimed that she had been suffering from illness and was undergoing treatment.
A police team led by Civil Lines Circle Officer Naveen Shukla reached the spot and initiated an investigation. "A thorough probe into the entire matter is currently underway. The condition of the body indicates prolonged neglect. Appropriate action would be taken based on whatever facts emerge during the investigation," said Shukla.
Police are also looking into claims that she was being treated by a cleric. Hindu activist leader Sachin Sirohi has demanded that action be taken against the cleric involved in this case.
Further investigation is underway.
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