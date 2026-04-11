ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Found Living With Daughter’s Skeleton For 5 Months

Meerut: Police on Friday recovered the skeletal remains of a young woman from her house in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, after being alerted by her relatives. What's more shocking is that her 76-year-old father had allegedly been living in the same house with the remains for the last five months.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Biswas - a double MA, M.Tech holder and an IT professional - whose remains were found on a bed inside the house in Teli Mohalla under Sadar Bazaar police station limits. According to police, the body had decomposed to a skeleton and was covered with a cloth, as if the woman was asleep.

Her father, Uday Bhanu Biswas, a retired clerk from the secondary education department, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Officials said he initially misled relatives and neighbours, claiming that his daughter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dehradun. The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when a relative, Biswajit Kumar Biswas, grew suspicious and questioned him about Priyanka's whereabouts when he saw him at a tea stall. After persistent questioning, the elderly man reportedly admitted that his daughter was at home. Relatives who later entered the house were horrified to discover the skeletal remains, following which police were alerted.

Police recovered the remains and sent them for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. During the search of the house, officers also found several small perfume bottles, suspected to have been used to mask the smell of decomposition.

Officials said Priyanka had died around five months ago. She was last reportedly seen on December 5, after which there had been no contact with relatives. Biswajit Biswas said, "Uday Bhanu Biswas is my paternal uncle. Priyanka was last seen on December 5th; subsequently, neither was Priyanka seen again, nor did my uncle make any contact."

Case Background