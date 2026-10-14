Meerut Blue Drum Murder: Court To Pronounce Sentence Today; Family Demands Death Penalty
District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had, on September 30, held Rajput’s wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla guilty of the murder.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:36 AM IST
Meerut: The Meerut district court will on Wednesday pronounce the sentence in the 2025 brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, better known as the Blue Drum case.
District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had, on September 30, held Rajput’s wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla guilty of the brutal murder. Meanwhile, Rajput's family has demanded the death penalty for the convicts.
Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered, and his body was later found stuffed inside a blue drum in his house in March last year within the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut.
According to jail officials, Muskan and Sahil are also extremely anxious about the verdict as both have stopped eating and drinking in jail, and their barracks are under CCTV surveillance.
Vijay Bahadur Singh, the lawyer representing the prosecution, said that given the cruelty of the act by Muskan and Sahil, the court should impose the strictest possible punishment. Echoing the sentiment, Saurabh's brother, Bablu, and his mother, Renu, stated that they are awaiting the court's verdict.
They are confident that the death penalty will be pronounced. They stated that if that does not happen, they will continue the legal battle.
Senior Jail Superintendent Veeresh Raj said that both the convicts have stopped eating and drinking and have fallen completely silent. Muskan, who used to perform prayers and rituals, has now also become utterly quiet.
According to the police official, both are being closely monitored in every possible way, including through CCTV cameras installed in the prison. Notably, no one has ever come to visit Muskan in jail, whereas her lover Sahil was previously visited by his maternal grandmother, and his brother has also been coming to see him.
While pronouncing both guilty, the judge termed the incident a "dramatic act of extreme cruelty" and stated that such crimes have a profound and negative impact on society. The court stated that the crime committed by the two individuals is unforgivable and that they should receive a harsh punishment that sets an example.
A total of 126 hearings were held in this sensational case, spanning approximately 16 months. The prosecution presented 22 key witnesses before the court, whose testimonies proved the guilt of the accused.
The court found Muskan and Sahil guilty of murder as well as destruction and concealment of evidence. Saurabh's grieving mother and brother were present on the court premises on the day, even as Muskan and Sahil appeared for the hearing via video conferencing from jail due to security reasons.
The horrific incident, which came to light in March 2025, shocked the entire nation. Muskan, along with Sahil, killed her husband Saurabh and then dismembered his body. They then stuffed the body parts into a blue plastic drum and sealed it with cement to prevent the spread of foul smell and conceal the murder.
Saurabh and Muskan had a love marriage in 2016 and had a daughter in 2019. Over the years, Muskan entered into a relationship with his classmate, Sahil. When Saurabh discovered the illicit relationship, they conspired to eliminate him.
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