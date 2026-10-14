ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Blue Drum Murder: Court To Pronounce Sentence Today; Family Demands Death Penalty

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla ( PTI )

Meerut: The Meerut district court will on Wednesday pronounce the sentence in the 2025 brutal murder of Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, better known as the Blue Drum case.

District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra had, on September 30, held Rajput’s wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla guilty of the brutal murder. Meanwhile, Rajput's family has demanded the death penalty for the convicts.

Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered, and his body was later found stuffed inside a blue drum in his house in March last year within the Brahmpuri police station area of ​​Meerut. Victim Saurabh Rajput (ETV Bharat) According to jail officials, Muskan and Sahil are also extremely anxious about the verdict as both have stopped eating and drinking in jail, and their barracks are under CCTV surveillance. Vijay Bahadur Singh, the lawyer representing the prosecution, said that given the cruelty of the act by Muskan and Sahil, the court should impose the strictest possible punishment. Echoing the sentiment, Saurabh's brother, Bablu, and his mother, Renu, stated that they are awaiting the court's verdict. They are confident that the death penalty will be pronounced. They stated that if that does not happen, they will continue the legal battle. Senior Jail Superintendent Veeresh Raj said that both the convicts have stopped eating and drinking and have fallen completely silent. Muskan, who used to perform prayers and rituals, has now also become utterly quiet. Sahil Shukla (ETV Bharat)