ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Police To Issue 'Red Card' Notices To 100 'Troublemakers' Ahead Of Eid

Meerut: Ahead of Eid, the Meerut Police have identified around 100 individuals as potential law and order concerns and plan to issue them "red card" notices, an official said on Saturday. Cases have previously been registered against these individuals on charges of causing disturbances or creating tense situations during festivals, they said.

A red card notice is primarily a preventive tool used to identify, track, and deter criminals and troublemakers. Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey told PTI that in order to ensure a peaceful Eid, coordination with all Islamic clerics and mosque management committees has been established.

He said that officials have held discussions with the management of the district's 544 mosques and 146 Eidgahs, and all of them have given assurances that prayers will not be offered on the roads under any circumstances.

The SSP also refuted reports which had quoted him as stating that the passports of those offering prayers on roads or violating regulations would be revoked. He clarified that no such new directive has been issued by the administration.