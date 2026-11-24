ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Police Arrests 22-year-old Man for Plotting to Carry Out Suicide Attacks on Army Camp

Meerut: Meerut Police have arrested a 22-year-old absconding man linked to a Pakistan-backed online radicalisation network on charges of plotting to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an Army camp, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy told reporters at the Reserve Police Lines that the arrested individual was identified as Uzaid, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut. He was arrested in a joint operation by the Kotwali police and the SWAT team.

The accused allegedly used to consume ‘anti-India’ content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to police, Uzaid was in touch with a Jammu-based resident, Mohammad Sajid, and both were running the online network, which was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

The network was allegedly involved in radicalising youths in India to carry out suicide attacks on military installations.

The case came to light on November, 24, 2025, after a complaint was registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu in connection with terror-related activities, following which Sajid was arrested.

Sajid’s arrest led Jammu and Meerut police to conduct joint raids in Meerut in search of Uzaid in January 2026, and again in February 2026. However, he had absconded.

A police officer said that after Uzaid absconded, the Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police directed the formation of a team under the Superintendent of Police (City).

"He was arrested from Gahlot Road in Kotwali police station area following a tip-off by the informers. The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's (maternal uncle's) place and sometimes at any other location," the officer told PTI.

Police said that during interrogation, Uzaid allegedly admitted to consuming anti-India content on Instagram and YouTube.

"He also watched and listened to videos by Maulana Masood Azhar (a Pakistani terrorist), Tariq Masood, and Israr Ahmed," police said.

Furthermore, he would obtain inflammatory audio clips and then share them with teenagers to recruit them and incite them to commit 'jihad', they added.