Jagannath Rath Yatra In UP: One Dead, 10 Injured After Chariot Touches High-Tension Line In Meerut
According to SP (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar, the chariot suddenly came in contact with an overhead high-tension power line, resulting in a powerful electric shock.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Meerut: One person was killed and at least 10 others suffered serious burn injuries after a chariot participating in a Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra came into contact with a high-tension electricity line in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
The incident occurred as the Rath Yatra was passing through the area amid intermittent rain. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar, the chariot suddenly came in contact with an overhead high-tension power line, resulting in a powerful electric shock.
One devotee died on the spot, while 10 others sustained serious burn injuries.
The accident triggered panic and chaos among the devotees participating in the procession. Several people who were walking close to the chariot were also reportedly caught in the electric current and suffered burns.
A devotee, Manish Sharma, who witnessed the incident, said the participants were walking barefoot when the mishap occurred. According to him, the flag or a part of the chariot suddenly touched the high-tension wire, following which the devotees were electrocuted.
Soon after the incident, senior district officials and police personnel rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted for medical treatment, while authorities began assessing the circumstances that led to the accident.
The Rath Yatra had reportedly been granted administrative permission in advance. However, the procession was being held amid intermittent rain, with waterlogging and damp conditions reported in parts of the district.
The sudden contact between the chariot and the live power line caused the entire procession to descend into chaos, with screams and panic breaking out among devotees. Police and district authorities are investigating the incident and examining whether all necessary safety measures were in place during the procession
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