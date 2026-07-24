ETV Bharat / state

Jagannath Rath Yatra In UP: One Dead, 10 Injured After Chariot Touches High-Tension Line In Meerut

Meerut: One person was killed and at least 10 others suffered serious burn injuries after a chariot participating in a Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra came into contact with a high-tension electricity line in Parikshitgarh area of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occurred as the Rath Yatra was passing through the area amid intermittent rain. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar, the chariot suddenly came in contact with an overhead high-tension power line, resulting in a powerful electric shock.

One devotee died on the spot, while 10 others sustained serious burn injuries.

The accident triggered panic and chaos among the devotees participating in the procession. Several people who were walking close to the chariot were also reportedly caught in the electric current and suffered burns.