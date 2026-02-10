ETV Bharat / state

Kapsad Murder Case: Accused Declared Minor, Case Moved To Juvenile Justice Board

Meerut: In a significant development in the Kapsad incident of Meerut, the court has declared the accused in the kidnapping and murder case to be a minor, following which, the case will now be heard by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The case relates to the January 8, 2026, kidnapping and brutal murder of a young woman and her mother, Sunita, in Kapsad village under the Sardhana police station area. The accused, Paras Som, had filed a petition claiming he was a minor at the time of the crime. A crucial hearing regarding this was held on Monday, during which the court examined all documents submitted by the defence.

After reviewing the age-related evidence, the court accepted the documents as valid and concluded that Paras Som was under 18 years of age when the incident occurred. Based on this finding, the court ordered that the case be transferred from the Special Judge (SC-ST Act) court to the JJB.

The police action in the Kapsad incident came under criticism, and opposition parties staged protests demanding strict action. Following the incident, the entire village was turned into a security zone. After several days of investigation, the police accused Paras Som. The kidnapped woman was later recovered. A panel of three lawyers came forward to defend the accused in court.