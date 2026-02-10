Kapsad Murder Case: Accused Declared Minor, Case Moved To Juvenile Justice Board
After examining schools records and certificates, the court ruled that the accused, Paras Som, was under 18 at the time of the Kapsad incident.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Meerut: In a significant development in the Kapsad incident of Meerut, the court has declared the accused in the kidnapping and murder case to be a minor, following which, the case will now be heard by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).
The case relates to the January 8, 2026, kidnapping and brutal murder of a young woman and her mother, Sunita, in Kapsad village under the Sardhana police station area. The accused, Paras Som, had filed a petition claiming he was a minor at the time of the crime. A crucial hearing regarding this was held on Monday, during which the court examined all documents submitted by the defence.
After reviewing the age-related evidence, the court accepted the documents as valid and concluded that Paras Som was under 18 years of age when the incident occurred. Based on this finding, the court ordered that the case be transferred from the Special Judge (SC-ST Act) court to the JJB.
The police action in the Kapsad incident came under criticism, and opposition parties staged protests demanding strict action. Following the incident, the entire village was turned into a security zone. After several days of investigation, the police accused Paras Som. The kidnapped woman was later recovered. A panel of three lawyers came forward to defend the accused in court.
Som's lawyer, Vijay Sharma, said that the defence submitted multiple documents to establish the accused's date of birth. These included school records, educational certificates, and high school mark sheets. The court heard arguments on the petition and accepted it on January 14.
On January 22, the court issued notices to the plaintiffs, asking them to present their evidence. The plaintiffs sought time till January 31, stating they would submit a ruling from the Basic Education Department. However, they failed to do so and later requested another date. On February 4, the plaintiffs submitted a Class 5 certificate, which also recorded the accused's date of birth as May 11, 2008. This date matched the details mentioned in the high school certificate.
Advocate Sanjeev Rana stated that according to the verified documents, the accused was 17 years, 7 months, and 25 days old at the time of the incident. Therefore, under the law, he is considered a minor. Another defence lawyer, Balram Som, said that the court was also presented with relevant Supreme Court rulings regarding age determination. After considering all evidence and legal precedents, the court ruled that the accused was a minor during the crime. All case documents and charge sheets will now be transferred to the JJB for further proceedings in the matter.
