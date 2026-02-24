Five Children Among Six Charred To Death In Meerut House Fire; Two 6-Month-Old Twin Sisters Among Victims
A devastating fire in a three-storey building in Meerut claimed the lives of five children and a woman late on Monday night.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Meerut: At least six people, including five children and a woman, were charred to death after massive fire engulfed the house of a cloth trader in Kidwai Nagar under Lisadi Gate police station area here in Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night. Police said the deceased include two six-month-old twin sisters.
SP City Ayush Vikram Singh informed that prima facie the fire appears to have been triggered by a short circuit. "As soon as information was received that a house in Kidwai Nagar had caught fire, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The lane leading to the house was very narrow, so the fire brigade team entered the house through the roof of adjacent buildings. After hours, the blaze was brought under control," Singh said.
According to police, businessman Iqbal Ahmad lived with his family in the three-storey building in Kidwai Nagar. His two sons, Asim and Farooq, too live in the same house with their families. There is also an embroidery unit inside the house. At the time of the mishap, Iqbal Ahmad and his two sons had gone to the mosque to offer prayers.
At around 9:30 PM, a fire suddenly broke out when Iqbal Ahmad's wife Ameer Bano, Asim's wife Rukhsar, their son Akkadas, twin daughters Nabia and Inayat, Farooq's daughter Mahvish and son Hammad were present in the house. Within no time, the fire engulfed the entire house, with smoke emanating from the main door. As the flames spread, local residents informed police and ambulance services.
District Magistrate VK Singh, SSP Avinash Pandey, DIG Kalanidhi Naithani and SP City Ayush Vikram Singh reached the spot immediately along with fire tenders. But by the time rescue began, damage was already done, sources said.
The Chief Fire Officer said that due to the narrow lane, the team entered through the roof and rescued the injured. With the help of police and local residents, all the children and both women were taken out, but except one, all injured succumbed to the injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Rukhsar (30); Akkadas (3); Nabia (6 months), Inayat (6 months), Mahvish (12),; and Hammad (4). Iqbal's wife Ameer Bano (55) suffered serious burn injuries is currently under treatment.
"All the injured were rushed to hospital where doctors declared five children and Rukhsar dead. Ameer Bano, who sustained severe burn injuries, is undergoing treatment," Vikram Singh said.