Five Children Among Six Charred To Death In Meerut House Fire; Two 6-Month-Old Twin Sisters Among Victims

Meerut: At least six people, including five children and a woman, were charred to death after massive fire engulfed the house of a cloth trader in Kidwai Nagar under Lisadi Gate police station area here in Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night. Police said the deceased include two six-month-old twin sisters.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh informed that prima facie the fire appears to have been triggered by a short circuit. "As soon as information was received that a house in Kidwai Nagar had caught fire, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot for rescue operations. The lane leading to the house was very narrow, so the fire brigade team entered the house through the roof of adjacent buildings. After hours, the blaze was brought under control," Singh said.

According to police, businessman Iqbal Ahmad lived with his family in the three-storey building in Kidwai Nagar. His two sons, Asim and Farooq, too live in the same house with their families. There is also an embroidery unit inside the house. At the time of the mishap, Iqbal Ahmad and his two sons had gone to the mosque to offer prayers.

At around 9:30 PM, a fire suddenly broke out when Iqbal Ahmad's wife Ameer Bano, Asim's wife Rukhsar, their son Akkadas, twin daughters Nabia and Inayat, Farooq's daughter Mahvish and son Hammad were present in the house. Within no time, the fire engulfed the entire house, with smoke emanating from the main door. As the flames spread, local residents informed police and ambulance services.