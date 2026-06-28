ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Development Authority Website Hacked; Homepage Displays Pro-Pakistan Messages

Meerut: The official website of the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) was hacked with unidentified hackers replacing its homepage with objectionable pro-Pakistan messages and slogans, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, visitors to the website on Saturday found a black screen displaying objectionable messages instead of the usual information.

Following the incident, the MDA's technical and information technology (IT) teams initiated efforts to restore the website and secure its server. The website has been taken offline and placed under maintenance.