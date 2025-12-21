Meerut Criminal Carrying Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Police Encounter In Bulandshahr
Police said three teams have been formed to search Zubair's associate, who managed to escape during the encounter.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Bulandshahr: A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 was killed in a police encounter in Bulandshahr in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.
The criminal, identified as Zubair (35) alias Peter, hailed from Meerut and had a criminal history of 47 cases, he added. A team from Kotwali Dehat police station was conducting a search operation when it spotted Zubair and his associate. As police tried to stop them, the duo attempted to escape. The police team chased the duo and was joined in by Gulawathi police force. During an exchange of fire that followed, Zubai sustained a bullet injury while his associate managed to flee.
Zubair was admitted to the district hospital, where he died during treatment. On the other other, three police teams are currently conducting a search operation for the the other criminal.
Police said Zubair had 47 cases, including robbery, dacoity, theft, and gangster-related offense, registered against him in various police stations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Police have recovered a pistol, live and empty cartridges, six mobile phones and a motorcycle without a number plate from Zubair's possession.
Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "Kotwali Dehat police team was conducting a checking near Syana Road in Jasnauli when it saw two suspicious persons approaching on a motorcycle. When they were signalled to stop, the criminals opened fire at the police team and tried to escape. Upon reaching Shelton Bamba Road, the Gulawathi police force also arrived from the opposite direction. Surrounded from both sides and seeing themselves cornered, the duo started firing at police. In retaliatory firing, Zubair was killed while his accomplice escaped. One police personnel was injured during the encounter and has been admitted at the hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment," he said.
