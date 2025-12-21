ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Criminal Carrying Rs 50,000 Bounty Killed In Police Encounter In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 was killed in a police encounter in Bulandshahr in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said.

The criminal, identified as Zubair (35) alias Peter, hailed from Meerut and had a criminal history of 47 cases, he added. A team from Kotwali Dehat police station was conducting a search operation when it spotted Zubair and his associate. As police tried to stop them, the duo attempted to escape. The police team chased the duo and was joined in by Gulawathi police force. During an exchange of fire that followed, Zubai sustained a bullet injury while his associate managed to flee.

Zubair was admitted to the district hospital, where he died during treatment. On the other other, three police teams are currently conducting a search operation for the the other criminal.