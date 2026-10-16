Meerut Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment In Amit Kashyap Murder Case Today
Amit's wife and her lover strangled him to death and then planted a snake under his body to pass off the murder as fatal snakebite.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Meerut: A court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the two accused in the sensational Amit Kashyap murder case today.
The court had held Amit's wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, and reserved its order on the quantum of punishment.
Ahead of the sentencing, Amit's family has demanded death penalty for both the accused. The proceedings of the court will take place virtually today.
Police investigation had revealed that Ravita had strangled her husband to death with the help of Amardeep and then planted a venomous snake under his body to pass the murder as a fatal snakebite.
Amit was found lying dead on his bed with about 10 snakebite marks on his body on April 13, 2025 at his residence at Akbarpur Sadat village under the jurisdiction of the Bahsuma police station.
Though Amit's other family members initially assumed that his death was caused by a snakebite, Ravita's vehement opposition to a post-mortem examination made them suspicious of her intentions.
The post-mortem report revealed that no snake venom was found in Amit’s body, and instead he had died from suffocation. This discovery shifted the police's suspicion toward Ravita.
A thorough police investigation, supported by the findings of the post-mortem examination, revealed that Amit’s throat had been compressed with such force that both the hyoid bone and the thyroid cartilage in his neck were fractured. When the police retrieved the call detail records (CDR) of his wife, it came to light that Ravita and Amardeep had spoken to each other 51 times over the phone within 24 hours of the murder.
Though Ravita initially attempted to mislead the investigators, she broke down and confessed to an illicit affair with Amardeep under intense police questioning. She claimed that her husband had threatened them multiple times, and she feared that Amit might kill both of them.
During investigation, it was revealed that the accused duo had purchased the snake from a snake charmer for Rs 1,000, claiming that it was needed for a religious ritual.
The prosecution presented the testimonies of 12 witnesses during trial. Key testimonies in the case were of Amit’s three brothers; the snake charmer, Pritam Nath; the investigating officers, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Gautam, and Indu Verma, the government doctor who conducted the post-mortem.
Government counsel Farzana Maqsood said that like the verdict delivered in the 'blue drum' case, she expects the court to award death penalty to the perpetrators in this case too. She added that this incident has not only tarnished the institution of marriage but has also dealt a severe blow to this sacred bond.
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