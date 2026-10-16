ETV Bharat / state

Meerut Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Punishment In Amit Kashyap Murder Case Today

The court found Amit's wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, guilty of murder and destruction of evidence. ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: A court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment to be awarded to the two accused in the sensational Amit Kashyap murder case today.

The court had held Amit's wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, guilty of murder and destruction of evidence, and reserved its order on the quantum of punishment.

Ahead of the sentencing, Amit's family has demanded death penalty for both the accused. The proceedings of the court will take place virtually today. Police investigation had revealed that Ravita had strangled her husband to death with the help of Amardeep and then planted a venomous snake under his body to pass the murder as a fatal snakebite. Amit was found lying dead on his bed with about 10 snakebite marks on his body on April 13, 2025 at his residence at Akbarpur Sadat village under the jurisdiction of the Bahsuma police station. Though Amit's other family members initially assumed that his death was caused by a snakebite, Ravita's vehement opposition to a post-mortem examination made them suspicious of her intentions. The post-mortem report revealed that no snake venom was found in Amit’s body, and instead he had died from suffocation. This discovery shifted the police's suspicion toward Ravita.