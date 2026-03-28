BSF Constable Shot Dead In UP's Meerut, Three Detained
Nain Singh was sleeping at his house when an assailant shot at him killing him on the spot.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Meerut: A BSF constable was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at his home in Dhanpur village, under Inchauli police station of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.
Police said, the victim, Nain Singh (38) was sleeping when an assailant entered his house and shot him dead. Singh was posted in West Bengal and had returned to his native village, Dhanpur, on leave on March 6.
Singh was slated to return to duty on April 2. At the time of the incident, his wife Komal was at her parents' home with their children, and his father was working in the farm. It is reported that Singh had a long-standing dispute with Mahesh, a youth man from the village. This had led to a fight on Saturday.
Shortly after the altercation, Singh had returned home to sleep. The attacker, lying in wait, entered the house and and shot Singh killing him on the spot. By the time Singh's family and villagers rushed to the spot, he had already died. Upon receiving information about the incident, SSP Avinash Pandey arrived at the spot with police personnel. A forensic team collected crucial evidence from the spot.
Pandey said three suspects have been detained and are being interrogated. "Police are examining CCTV footage from the area. The main accused will be arrested soon," he said. The murder of constable has sparked outrage in Dhanpur, and as a precautionary measure, police have been deployed in the village.
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