ETV Bharat / state

BSF Constable Shot Dead In UP's Meerut, Three Detained

Meerut: A BSF constable was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at his home in Dhanpur village, under Inchauli police station of ​​Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

Police said, the victim, Nain Singh (38) was sleeping when an assailant entered his house and shot him dead. Singh was posted in West Bengal and had returned to his native village, Dhanpur, on leave on March 6.

Singh was slated to return to duty on April 2. At the time of the incident, his wife Komal was at her parents' home with their children, and his father was working in the farm. It is reported that Singh had a long-standing dispute with Mahesh, a youth man from the village. This had led to a fight on Saturday.