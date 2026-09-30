ETV Bharat / state

Meerut 'Blue Drum' Case: Court Verdict Likely Today 18 Months After Gruesome Murder Of Merchant Navy Officer

File photo of accused Sahil and Muskan ( PTI )

Meerut: The district court here in Uttar Pradesh is likely to deliver its verdict on Wednesday (September 30) in the sensational "Blue Drum Case", in which Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered and his body was later found stuffed inside a blue drum in his house last year in March.

Saurabh's wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, have been behind bars since the incident. While Saurabh's family has been demanding death penalty for both the accused, all eyes are now on the verdict expected to be pronounced by the Meerut district court Judge Arvind Mishra today. Sources said the statements of all witnesses has been recorded and their cross-examination has also been completed. Victim Saurabh Rajput (ETV Bharat) It is worth noting that on September 17, following the hearing of all parties and the conclusion of arguments, the prosecution sought the death penalty based on circumstantial evidence and facts related to the case. During the proceedings, the prosecution presented several key witnesses. Evidence regarding the alleged actions of victim Saurabh's wife and her paramour, including videos showing them together at various locations and details about where the materials used for the crime were purchased, was placed before the court.