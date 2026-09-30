Meerut 'Blue Drum' Case: Court Verdict Likely Today 18 Months After Gruesome Murder Of Merchant Navy Officer
Accused Muskan and Sahil had drugged Saurabh, stabbed him to death and then severed his body before stuffing the parts in a cement-filled blue drum.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
Meerut: The district court here in Uttar Pradesh is likely to deliver its verdict on Wednesday (September 30) in the sensational "Blue Drum Case", in which Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and murdered and his body was later found stuffed inside a blue drum in his house last year in March.
Saurabh's wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, have been behind bars since the incident.
While Saurabh's family has been demanding death penalty for both the accused, all eyes are now on the verdict expected to be pronounced by the Meerut district court Judge Arvind Mishra today.
Sources said the statements of all witnesses has been recorded and their cross-examination has also been completed.
It is worth noting that on September 17, following the hearing of all parties and the conclusion of arguments, the prosecution sought the death penalty based on circumstantial evidence and facts related to the case.
During the proceedings, the prosecution presented several key witnesses. Evidence regarding the alleged actions of victim Saurabh's wife and her paramour, including videos showing them together at various locations and details about where the materials used for the crime were purchased, was placed before the court.
Further, evidence regarding the sources from which the accused procured the sedative drugs, the knife, the blue drum, cement, and sand has also been submitted to the court.
"Twenty two witnesses were presented in court on behalf of the prosecution," Advocate Vijay Bahadur, representing the family of the deceased Saurabh, told ETV Bharat.
Saurabh's brother, Bablu, stated that the testimonies of their mother and a friend of Saurabh have been recorded. Additionally, evidence related to the places Muskan and Sahil visited has been presented in court. They are now awaiting the court's verdict.
Last November, accused Muskan, who is in Meerut jail, gave birth to a baby girl at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, and later named her Radha. Her in-laws, on the other hand, demanded a DNA test of the child, saying that they would take her responsibility only if it is proven that she was biologically Saurabh's child.
Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma mentioned that arrangements have been made for Muskan and her child in accordance with the jail manual. He stated that Muskan keeps herself occupied with religious activities, while Sahil engages in farming within the prison and rarely speaks to anyone.
Saurabh was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut. According to police, Muskan and Sahil drugged Saurabh, stabbed him to death and then severed his body before stuffing the body parts in a cement-filled blue drum. The two allegedly fled to Himachal Pradesh after the murder. Investigators claimed that Muskan had been planning the murder since November 2023 and that Saurabh was killed because he became an obstacle to her relationship with Sahil.
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