Medieval Marvel Unearthed: 11th-Century Temple Complex And Idols Discovered In Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu: The remains of a magnificent temple have been discovered at a site called "Reed Ka Tila," located five kilometres away in Rajasthan's Tyonda village in the course of scientific excavations.

Discovery of ancient civilizational remains have also been traced in Bansiyal, Khetri tehsil. Scientific excavations were initiated by the Rajasthan's Archaeology and Museums Department, and significant results are now emerging. Initial excavations have uncovered the remains of a magnificent temple dating back to the 11th-12th centuries.

Fragments of idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha have also been found at the site, providing new insights into the region's rich religious and cultural heritage. Experts believe this discovery could prove to be a milestone in understanding the medieval history of the Shekhawati region.

Senior cartographers Rajnikant Verma and Sunil Sankhla stated that the research findings will be shared in publications and seminars. The initial results are encouraging, and further important information is expected to emerge in the upcoming phases.