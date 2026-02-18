Medieval Marvel Unearthed: 11th-Century Temple Complex And Idols Discovered In Rajasthan
Published : February 18, 2026 at 12:26 AM IST
Jhunjhunu: The remains of a magnificent temple have been discovered at a site called "Reed Ka Tila," located five kilometres away in Rajasthan's Tyonda village in the course of scientific excavations.
Discovery of ancient civilizational remains have also been traced in Bansiyal, Khetri tehsil. Scientific excavations were initiated by the Rajasthan's Archaeology and Museums Department, and significant results are now emerging. Initial excavations have uncovered the remains of a magnificent temple dating back to the 11th-12th centuries.
Fragments of idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha have also been found at the site, providing new insights into the region's rich religious and cultural heritage. Experts believe this discovery could prove to be a milestone in understanding the medieval history of the Shekhawati region.
Senior cartographers Rajnikant Verma and Sunil Sankhla stated that the research findings will be shared in publications and seminars. The initial results are encouraging, and further important information is expected to emerge in the upcoming phases.
They stated that prior to the excavation, the department conducted a detailed survey, demarcation, and mapping of the site. After completing administrative formalities, excavations using scientific techniques began on January 1st.
Proper documentation, photography, and preservation of the recovered antiquities are being ensured for each layer. The department will continue the excavation for the next two months. The excavations revealed stone floors, stone blocks placed on square bases, and the remains of a semi-circular structure. Red stone blocks and brick structures indicate that a well-organised and grand temple complex existed here. Based on the structural style, experts are linking it to the Rajput period or earlier.
Study of the various soil layers and the recovered materials reveal that the 'Spine Mound' was not just a religious site, but also sustained human settlements throughout various periods. This suggests the site's potential as a centre of multicultural activities. Its historical role will become more clear after scientific analysis and accurate dating.
A five-member team, comprising senior mapmakers from the Archaeological Department, Rajnikant Verma and Sunil Sankhla, is excavating the site under the direction of Excavation Superintendent Vineet Godhan and exploration and excavation officer Vivek Shukla with the assistance of 30 local labourers. Officials said that this excavation will provide a new direction to the regional history of Rajasthan.