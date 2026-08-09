Medico Dies During Treatment At Secunderabad 6 Days After Being Hit By Car
East Godavari SP says the accused were arrested and a case was registered under various sections of attempted culpable homicide.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Rajahmundry: A medical student who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run case in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district six days ago, died during treatment at KIMS in Secunderabad on Sunday.
KIMS doctors confirmed that the student, Priyanka, died at 3.25 pm today.
Priyanka, resident of Eklaspur in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba in Telangana's Gadwal district, was a first-year student of Doctor of Medicine (MD) in the Department of Dermatology at GSL Medical College, Rajanagaram. Her parents have settled in Hyderabad.
East Godavari district SP Narasimha Kishore said "On August 3, Priyanka was returning after watching a movie with her friend on a scooty when the accused entered the mall in an inebriated condition. The security staff did not allow them to enter as they were drunk. The accused tried to escape by attacking the security staff and the latter tried to catch them. While escaping, the accused drove their car recklessly and hit the scooty".
The SP said that Priyanka was seriously injured in this incident. "Information about the accident was received from hospital at 10 pm on August 3. The police registered a case that night after taking the statement of Priyanka's friend, Umesh," Kishore said.
"Also, CCTV footage showed that the accused ran away after hitting Priyanka's scooty thrice, seriously injuring her. Since the incident was brutal, we increased the severity of the case by changing the sections accordingly. Both the accused have already been arrested and sent on remand. We have collected evidence that the accused drove under the influence of alcohol. We have registered a case against the accused under section of attempted culpable homicide. If necessary, we will add stricter sections depending on the circumstances and take action to ensure punishment," he said.
The SP said that the case is being investigated impartially as per the orders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. "We will take preventive measures, including strict action against those who drive rashly in the city," he added.
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