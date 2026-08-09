ETV Bharat / state

Medico Dies During Treatment At Secunderabad 6 Days After Being Hit By Car

Rajahmundry: A medical student who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run case in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district six days ago, died during treatment at KIMS in Secunderabad on Sunday.

KIMS doctors confirmed that the student, Priyanka, died at 3.25 pm today.

Priyanka, resident of Eklaspur in Aija Mandal of Jogulamba in Telangana's Gadwal district, was a first-year student of Doctor of Medicine (MD) in the Department of Dermatology at GSL Medical College, Rajanagaram. Her parents have settled in Hyderabad.

East Godavari district SP Narasimha Kishore said "On August 3, Priyanka was returning after watching a movie with her friend on a scooty when the accused entered the mall in an inebriated condition. The security staff did not allow them to enter as they were drunk. The accused tried to escape by attacking the security staff and the latter tried to catch them. While escaping, the accused drove their car recklessly and hit the scooty".