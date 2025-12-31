Medicinal Noni Fruit Finds New Home In Odisha, Balasore Farmers Look Up To Financial Stability, Good Health
In Balasore’s Remuna, the valued fruit Noni, used to boost immunity and detoxification, is once again drawing attention, this time as a promising farm crop.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST
By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak
Balasore: Much before packaged health drinks and supplements became a fad and flooded the market, Indian households mostly relied on the healing power of plants, particularly those growing in their backyards. Leaves of a variety of plants were used to cure indigestion while roots of others worked for better immunity. But over time, much of that knowledge faded. Now in Odisha’s Balasore district, a little-known medicinal fruit, Noni, is back to the farmlands, promising cure for health issues and promising good financial returns.
Known for its strong medicinal properties, the Noni fruit, scientifically known as Morinda citrifolia from the coffee family, is used in juice, tea, dried form and even as seed coffee.
Traditionally grown in other Indian states, Noni is now being cultivated in a planned way in the Remuna block, for the first time in Odisha. Adapting well to Balasore’s climate, four farmers in Remuna have already planted over 100 Noni trees and are preparing to scale up to 5,000 trees in the coming years.
After tasting initial success when planted on an experimental basis to test climate suitability, the trees began fruiting within months. Today, farmers are using the seed for their own use and also selling it, creating a new income stream from a crop rarely seen in Odisha.
Each Noni tree bears fruit five to six times a year, though the harvest is done for nearly eight months annually. Farmers say one tree has the yield capacity of up to 50 kg per harvest, currently fetching Rs 40 per kg in the market.
The initiative gained momentum through a farmer society formed in Remuna, which has 755 farmers from different backgrounds. While many were initially cautious, some were skeptical. However, a core group took the lead and started planting saplings, experimenting with juice preparation, and spreading awareness.
Sharing his experience, Subodh Chandra Panda said how a farmer had planted a noni sapling but cut it down because he could not recognise the fruit. “When the plant grew again and bore fruit, he showed it to me. I identified it as Noni and brought some fruits home. I made juice from it and planted the seeds in pots. From that, more than 100 plants grew. I distributed these saplings among the members of our society. Only five or six people showed real interest and planted them,” he said.
Panda added that Noni plantation started in the area in 2022, and within nine months, the plants began bearing fruit.
“We already have an agreement with a company that will buy the fruits from us at this rate. A London-based company has also contacted us through our website and plans to buy Noni fruits from us in March. If a farmer cultivates the fruit on an acre of land, a farmer can earn Rs 6 to 8 lakh per year,” he said.
Inspired by the initiative, Bijay Kumar Palai, representative of Bhimpura Panchayat, decided to plant Noni and encourage others to do the same.
“When I visited farms and saw Noni trees being grown successfully, I decided to plant them in my field. I started searching online about its medicinal value and I was taken aback by the benefits it has,” Palai said. The fruit can be eaten, used as a vegetable, and its juice boosts immunity. “It brings both income and health benefits,” he added.
Farmer and businessman Jyoti Prakash Behera from Remuna’s Hatiagond area, who has also adopted Noni cultivation, feels the fruit is good as a long term investment. He usually cultivates potatoes on his 10 acres of his land but now has taken to Noni farming.
“It is a medicinal tree with huge potential. I have planted around 100 trees so far. We have also formed an FPO (Farmer Producer Organisation) and aim to scale up cultivation and supply the fruit to pharmaceutical companies,” Behera stated.
Though farmers are upbeat about the financial promise the fruit holds, medical experts vouch for its health benefits.
Dr Subhasish Mohanty, Ayush Medical Officer at Rupsa Medical College, explained that Noni juice has high vitamin C content and thus helps boost immunity.
“It also removes toxins from the body. It helps reduce problems of acidity, fatigue, gallstone-related issues and supports liver, kidney and heart health. Harmful bacteria accumulated over years can also be flushed out with the juice,” he explained.
Remuna farmers are eyeing the prosperity of Noni since it offers them health security and financial stability. If everything goes well and the fruit gives good returns, it may soon make its way from Odisha’s backyards to national and international markets.
