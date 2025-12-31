ETV Bharat / state

Medicinal Noni Fruit Finds New Home In Odisha, Balasore Farmers Look Up To Financial Stability, Good Health

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Much before packaged health drinks and supplements became a fad and flooded the market, Indian households mostly relied on the healing power of plants, particularly those growing in their backyards. Leaves of a variety of plants were used to cure indigestion while roots of others worked for better immunity. But over time, much of that knowledge faded. Now in Odisha’s Balasore district, a little-known medicinal fruit, Noni, is back to the farmlands, promising cure for health issues and promising good financial returns.

Known for its strong medicinal properties, the Noni fruit, scientifically known as Morinda citrifolia from the coffee family, is used in juice, tea, dried form and even as seed coffee.

Traditionally grown in other Indian states, Noni is now being cultivated in a planned way in the Remuna block, for the first time in Odisha. Adapting well to Balasore’s climate, four farmers in Remuna have already planted over 100 Noni trees and are preparing to scale up to 5,000 trees in the coming years.

After tasting initial success when planted on an experimental basis to test climate suitability, the trees began fruiting within months. Today, farmers are using the seed for their own use and also selling it, creating a new income stream from a crop rarely seen in Odisha.

Each Noni tree bears fruit five to six times a year, though the harvest is done for nearly eight months annually. Farmers say one tree has the yield capacity of up to 50 kg per harvest, currently fetching Rs 40 per kg in the market.

The initiative gained momentum through a farmer society formed in Remuna, which has 755 farmers from different backgrounds. While many were initially cautious, some were skeptical. However, a core group took the lead and started planting saplings, experimenting with juice preparation, and spreading awareness.

Sharing his experience, Subodh Chandra Panda said how a farmer had planted a noni sapling but cut it down because he could not recognise the fruit. “When the plant grew again and bore fruit, he showed it to me. I identified it as Noni and brought some fruits home. I made juice from it and planted the seeds in pots. From that, more than 100 plants grew. I distributed these saplings among the members of our society. Only five or six people showed real interest and planted them,” he said.

Panda added that Noni plantation started in the area in 2022, and within nine months, the plants began bearing fruit.