ETV Bharat / state

Medicinal Herb Kalmegh Seed Prices Up 10 Times, Hit Record Rs 6.6 Lakh Per Quintal In Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: Kalmegh seeds, used primarily for raising seedlings of the medicinal herb Andrographis paniculata, are witnessing an unprecedented price surge in western Madhya Pradesh, with rates climbing from Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal a few months ago to as high as Rs 6.6 lakh per quintal. The surge, driven by growing interest among farmers in cultivating the crop, has left experts worried. They caution farmers against entering the segment solely because of the current boom.

Though farmers in Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts have long cultivated medicinal crops, this year Neemuch’s medicinal produce market has become the talk of the region owing to the extraordinary rise in Kalmegh seed prices.

Medicinal Herb Kalmegh Seed Prices Up 10 Times, Hit Record Rs 6.6 Lakh Per Quintal In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Usually, its leaves and panchang were in demand while the seeds sold at Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal a few months ago. But now, the seeds are fetching as much as Rs 6.6 lakh per quintal amid soaring demand. The sharp price rise has prompted many farmers across the Malwa region to take up Kalmegh cultivation, further boosting demand for seeds. Experts, however, caution that venturing into the crop solely because of the current price boom could prove costly.

Demand Pushes Kalmegh Seed Prices Nearly Tenfold

Kalmegh is a medicinal crop used in Ayurvedic and herbal formulations for ailments including fever and diabetes. It is cultivated in several districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Normally, its medicinal leaves and the whole dried plant material (known as panchang or straw) are sold in medicinal markets, while the seeds are used only for raising seedlings and not for medicinal purposes.

Medicinal Herb Kalmegh Seed Prices Up 10 Times, Hit Record Rs 6.6 Lakh Per Quintal In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Farmers usually take up the crop because cultivation costs are low and it is relatively free from diseases and pests. The leaves and panchang fetch around Rs 6,000-10,000 per quintal, while seeds typically sell for Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal. This year, however, seed prices have increased nearly tenfold.

Sanjay Dhakad, a trader familiar with the Neemuch medicinal market, said the number of farmers cultivating Kalmegh has increased this year, leading to strong demand for seeds.