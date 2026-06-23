Medicinal Herb Kalmegh Seed Prices Up 10 Times, Hit Record Rs 6.6 Lakh Per Quintal In Madhya Pradesh
A spike in seed demand has pushed Kalmegh prices to unprecedented levels, but scientists warn farmers that the boom may be temporary and risky.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Ratlam: Kalmegh seeds, used primarily for raising seedlings of the medicinal herb Andrographis paniculata, are witnessing an unprecedented price surge in western Madhya Pradesh, with rates climbing from Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal a few months ago to as high as Rs 6.6 lakh per quintal. The surge, driven by growing interest among farmers in cultivating the crop, has left experts worried. They caution farmers against entering the segment solely because of the current boom.
Though farmers in Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts have long cultivated medicinal crops, this year Neemuch’s medicinal produce market has become the talk of the region owing to the extraordinary rise in Kalmegh seed prices.
Usually, its leaves and panchang were in demand while the seeds sold at Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal a few months ago. But now, the seeds are fetching as much as Rs 6.6 lakh per quintal amid soaring demand. The sharp price rise has prompted many farmers across the Malwa region to take up Kalmegh cultivation, further boosting demand for seeds. Experts, however, caution that venturing into the crop solely because of the current price boom could prove costly.
Demand Pushes Kalmegh Seed Prices Nearly Tenfold
Kalmegh is a medicinal crop used in Ayurvedic and herbal formulations for ailments including fever and diabetes. It is cultivated in several districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Normally, its medicinal leaves and the whole dried plant material (known as panchang or straw) are sold in medicinal markets, while the seeds are used only for raising seedlings and not for medicinal purposes.
Farmers usually take up the crop because cultivation costs are low and it is relatively free from diseases and pests. The leaves and panchang fetch around Rs 6,000-10,000 per quintal, while seeds typically sell for Rs 40,000-60,000 per quintal. This year, however, seed prices have increased nearly tenfold.
Sanjay Dhakad, a trader familiar with the Neemuch medicinal market, said the number of farmers cultivating Kalmegh has increased this year, leading to strong demand for seeds.
Low-Cost Crop, But Current Rally May Be Temporary
Baboolal Patidar, a farmer from Mathuri village who has been growing Kalmegh for the last 10 years, acknowledged that the crop requires relatively low investment.
“There are hardly any disease or pest attacks, so pesticide use is limited. Fertilizer requirements are also low. The leaves and panchang fetch good prices in the market. Compared with soybean and other kharif crops, Kalmegh offers better returns at lower cost,” he said.
Ram Singh Chandrawat, a farmer from Semli village in Neemuch district, said Kalmegh seed demand has become exceptionally high this year, pushing prices to unprecedented levels.
“Because of the steep cost, I decided against sowing Kalmegh this season. Seed expenses alone for one hectare would amount to around Rs 3.5-4 lakh,” he said.
Experts Urge Caution Before Expanding Cultivation
Dr. R.S. Bhadauria, horticulture expert at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, explained that the rise in prices is solely due to increased demand for seeds meant for plantation and not because of any other factor.
“It is difficult to predict how long this surge will continue. Farmers who want to cultivate Kalmegh after seeing these high prices should avoid purchasing expensive seeds. I would suggest they gather complete information about the crop and also understand the availability of markets in their region before buying seeds and cultivating it in larger tracts of land,” he advised.
He also said that farmers who are attracted by the current price spike should understand that this rise is temporary, not permanent. “Buying expensive seeds and cultivating the crop may not be profitable. If prices fail to remain high next year, farmers may suffer losses because of the high seed costs,” he added.
He advised farmers to buy seeds only after checking their germination quality. “Seeds are available at lower prices through government seed research centres. Farmers should first raise nurseries and then transplant seedlings into fields,” he stressed, recommending consulting agricultural scientists and horticulture department field staff before taking up Kalmegh cultivation.
Seeing the enthusiasm of farmers from Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ujjain and Dhar districts to cultivate Kalmegh, experts suggest that farmers first obtain complete technical and market information from specialists rather than being guided solely by the current spike in seed prices before taking up Kalmegh farming.
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