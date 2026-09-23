ETV Bharat / state

Medical Test For Cancer Patient Exposes 2020 Rape In Gujarat's Morbi; BJP Leader's Husband Absconding

Morbi: What started as a routine check-up for a stem cell donor match for a cancer patient turned out to be an old crime unearthed in Gujarat's Morbi district, resulting in rape charges for the husband of a local politician, police said.

The discovery was made when a bone marrow test confirmed that there was a complete mismatch in the DNA of the accused and the victim’s husband and child, which led the victim to reveal the sexual assault which took place in 2020.

As per the police, the victim had borrowed ₹1 lakh from the accused in 2020, who ran a women's clothing store, to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment. Unable to pay back the money, the accused used her economic weakness to rape her on multiple occasions.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused, who is the husband of a BJP corporator of the Morbi Municipal Corporation, and launched a search to trace him, they said.

"The complainant said that the accused raped her repeatedly in 2020 after she failed to return Rs 1 lakh borrowed from him for the cancer treatment of her husband," Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Aal said.