Medical Test For Cancer Patient Exposes 2020 Rape In Gujarat's Morbi; BJP Leader's Husband Absconding
The discovery was made when a bone marrow test confirmed a complete mismatch in the DNA of the accused and the victim’s husband and child.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 1:23 AM IST
Morbi: What started as a routine check-up for a stem cell donor match for a cancer patient turned out to be an old crime unearthed in Gujarat's Morbi district, resulting in rape charges for the husband of a local politician, police said.
The discovery was made when a bone marrow test confirmed that there was a complete mismatch in the DNA of the accused and the victim’s husband and child, which led the victim to reveal the sexual assault which took place in 2020.
As per the police, the victim had borrowed ₹1 lakh from the accused in 2020, who ran a women's clothing store, to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment. Unable to pay back the money, the accused used her economic weakness to rape her on multiple occasions.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused, who is the husband of a BJP corporator of the Morbi Municipal Corporation, and launched a search to trace him, they said.
"The complainant said that the accused raped her repeatedly in 2020 after she failed to return Rs 1 lakh borrowed from him for the cancer treatment of her husband," Deputy Superintendent of Police J M Aal said.
An FIR was registered at Morbi's A-division police station on September 9, and further probe was underway even as the accused remains at large, he said.
The incident came to light when doctors advised a bone marrow transplant for the victim's ailing husband. When the son's bone marrow did not match that of the husband, the woman came out to file a complaint regarding the incident, he said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the accused in 2020 for her husband's treatment for a serious illness. When she was unable to repay the amount, the accused took advantage of her situation and repeatedly raped her. The accused came in contact with the victim while being in the business of women's clothing, according to the police.
The deputy SP said that police are gathering scientific and other necessary evidence based on the woman's complaint, and legal action will be taken once the evidence is secured. According to him, the police have initiated a scientific investigation, including a DNA test, after taking into account the fact that the stem cells of the woman's son did not match those of her husband.
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