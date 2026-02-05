ETV Bharat / state

Medical Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A female student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at the government medical college and hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, police said on Thursday. The college staff identified the deceased as a final-year postgraduate student in anesthesiology, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the police and the hospital superintendent arrived at the scene and examined the CCTV footage. The police have launched an investigation to determine whether the student died by suicide or if there were any other reasons for her death.

The deceased was scheduled to be on duty from 4 PM on Wednesday to 8 AM on Thursday. Official sources said that she ordered food through a fellow student on Wednesday night, saying she was hungry. Later, she complained of feeling unwell, and another medical student administered an injection. At around 11:30 PM, she was found lying on a table in the operating theatre and was subsequently declared dead.

Andhra Pradesh Minister of Health and Medical Education, Satya Kumar Yadav, expressed his condolences over the incident. He spoke to the deceased's father and assured him that the government would support the family. The Minister instructed NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) Rajasekhar Babu to investigate the incident.