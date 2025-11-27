ETV Bharat / state

Medical Scientist From Madhya Pradesh Village Returns From US To Repay A Moral Debt

She told ETV Bharat, "One thing that I learnt on my flight to the US was that there is no alternative to education. This stubbornness is what has brought me to live in this village. Why can't more Mayas come out of my village? Why shouldn't every child in my village have a good, clean classroom, a playground and clean toilets? Why should the children of my village study under the damp walls and a crumbling roof? So I decided to build a new building for my school."

Maya is one of those daughters of her village who, despite achieving great heights of success, never gave up the ground beneath her feet. Her school in Mehrgaon was built in 1890, and three generations of her family were educated there.

She is also the Sarpanch of Mehrgaon Panchayat that falls in the Saikheda block of Narsinghpur. She was elected unopposed to the post. After carrying out initial research at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, she had gone on to take her research forward on blood cancer at the University of California, from where she earned her doctorate in 2008.

Bhopal: Maya Vishwakarma's story can be summed up as the return of the native to repay a moral debt. That is why she came back, leaving the affluence of the United States to help rebuild the dilapidated school in her village Mehrgaon, from where she had cleared Class 5 along with bringing a change in the lives of the women of her village.

The primary school in which Maya Vishwakarma studied (ETV Bharat)

She is excited to share the plan that she has drawn for rebuilding her school. She has a complete map with a vision of how the building will take shape. "I don't need even a single rupee from the government to build this school. The problem is that the government is not giving us permission to demolish the dilapidated building. We are waiting for that permission," she shared.

Hers is a Pink Panchayat and is among the select Panchayats in the state that received a reward of Rs 15 lakh. Maya disclosed, "We taught microfinance to the girls and women of our village. We provide them free training for running a beauty parlour and tailoring. We teach them livelihood skills. Once they are trained, we tell them how they can save the money received under the Ladli Behna Yojana to buy a sewing machine or equipment to enhance their skills."

She has worked strenuously to address the concerns of the women in her village, whether it was menstrual health or livelihood issues. She tied up with the Sukarma Foundation to provide sanitary pads to women at a nominal price while giving them free to the school-going girls.

Maya said, "This is a major issue for women living in the villages. We need to work on it. I started this work about 10 years ago, and now they call me Pad Didi. I feel happy when the daughters of our village come to their parents' homes, and on the way back, they carry laddus and ghee along with a bag full of sanitary pads, which are available at a very low price here. It's a big thing that they have adopted a healthy and hygienic habit."

Maya could have lived a happy life in the United States, but she chose to return with a zeal to bring about a change in her village. "Even if my circumstances changed, would it be justice for my land? A person who goes there gets a package worth lakhs and crores and can give a good life to his family. But is this all? What about our duty for our land?" she pointed out.

She said that throughout her stay in the United States, she was pondering why Indian villages cannot be like the villages there. "This question brought me back. Anyone can go to the United States at any time. But it is important to return to one's country for the betterment of one's village. If I have returned, I have come to do something better for my village," she said.