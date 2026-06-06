ETV Bharat / state

Medical Negligence Complaint Against Kozhikode Medical College Over Baby's Broken Arm

Kozhikode: A complaint of medical negligence has been made against the government medical college hospital here by the parents of a newborn baby whose right arm was found to be broken post-delivery, police said on Saturday. The parents have lodged complaints with the medical superintendent of the hospital and the police, it said.

The baby's arm was broken due to medical negligence during delivery on May 14, the parents have claimed in their complaint. The police and hospital authorities said that the complaint has been sent for a preliminary enquiry.

The parents have alleged in their complaint that the hospital staff did not inform them about the broken arm and simply took the baby to the NICU and later handed over the infant with a cast on its arm.