Medical Negligence Complaint Against Kozhikode Medical College Over Baby's Broken Arm
Parents alleged in their complaint that the hospital staff did not inform them about the broken arm and simply took the baby to the NICU
By PTI
Published : June 6, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Kozhikode: A complaint of medical negligence has been made against the government medical college hospital here by the parents of a newborn baby whose right arm was found to be broken post-delivery, police said on Saturday. The parents have lodged complaints with the medical superintendent of the hospital and the police, it said.
The baby's arm was broken due to medical negligence during delivery on May 14, the parents have claimed in their complaint. The police and hospital authorities said that the complaint has been sent for a preliminary enquiry.
The parents have alleged in their complaint that the hospital staff did not inform them about the broken arm and simply took the baby to the NICU and later handed over the infant with a cast on its arm.
The parents claimed that the doctors told them that the baby weighed 3.5 kilograms at the time of birth and during the efforts to bring it out of the womb, some force had to be exerted and due to that, the arm was broken.
The day after the baby was handed over, the cast fell off, and the arm turned blue, but when the concerned doctors were informed about it, no one came to check, the parents alleged. Subsequently, the baby was moved to a private hospital. The hospital has claimed there was no medical negligence and said that during delivery of babies who weigh more, such incidents happen.
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