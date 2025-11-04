ETV Bharat / state

'Medical Negligence': Jodhpur Hospital Mistakenly Gives Wrong Blood Type To Basketball Player

The staff realised the mistake, though the patient and family were upset due to this. The hospital management has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Authorities promised action against the negligent staff after receiving the committee's report.

Sources said the ward nursing staff transfused B-positive blood, ordered for a woman, to a basketball player with A-positive blood. The alarmed sportsman allegedly insisted the nursing staff avoid blood transfusion.

It is a medical procedure to transfer blood products intravenously into a patient's bloodstream, often to replace lost blood or components.

Jodhpur: After AIIMS Jodhpur, an incident of gross medical 'negligence' regarding wrong blood transfusion has now come to light at Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

The hospital management claimed the patient is completely healthy and has been placed under observation. Hospital superintendent Dr Fateh Singh Bhati said the incident occurred on Monday when the patient had undergone surgery in Jaipur for a ligament injury in her knee, and was admitted here after experiencing complications.

He admitted that transfusion of the wrong blood type is a serious matter. "Our priority was to ensure the patient's treatment, which we did. Currently, he shows no signs of any erroneous blood transfusion. He is completely fine and under observation. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident and has been asked to submit its report by this evening," Bhati added.

Earlier, Harshvardhan Virat, a basketball player and resident of Mahamandir, Jodhpur, who trains at a sports academy in Madhya Pradesh, underwent surgery in Jaipur after tearing a knee ligament.

Due to an infection, he was being treated in cottage number four at MGH. Nearby, in cottage number six, a woman with a B-positive blood group was admitted. A unit of blood was ordered for her. By mistake, the blood was sent to Harshvardhan's cottage. Harshvardhan explained, "I told him I didn't need it, but blood was transfused. Later, after checking the blood group, they removed it, insisting the doctor had ordered a hold."

Recently, an 80-year-old person called Mangilal was admitted to AIIMS. He was mistakenly given blood and his health deteriorated before he died on October 20. Facing flak, AIIMS has subsequently formed an in-depth investigation committee to investigate the matter.