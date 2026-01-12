Medical Emergency Forces Delhi-Vijayawada Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Jaipur
The ailing passenger was deboarded first and was given medical treatment on the runway. Later, the patient was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Jaipur: An Air India flight made an emergency medical landing at Jaipur International Airport on Monday after a passenger fell ill mid-air, creating panic among passengers.
The flight, AI-2517, was en route from Delhi to Vijayawada when an elderly passenger’s health deteriorated. As the condition worsened, the cabin crew immediately alerted the cockpit.
Considering the seriousness of the situation and Jaipur being the nearest airport, the pilot diverted the aircraft and sought permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land for a medical emergency.
According to Rahul Kumar, Duty Terminal Manager at Jaipur International Airport, the airport authorities were informed in advance about the medical emergency. “As soon as we received the alert, our medical and emergency response teams were activated. An ambulance was arranged immediately, and preparations were made to provide prompt medical assistance upon landing,” he said.
The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport, following which the ailing passenger was deboarded first. The medical team provided initial treatment on the runway before shifting the passenger to a nearby private hospital by ambulance.
Officials said the passenger is now out of danger and undergoing treatment under the supervision of senior doctors at a hospital in the Jawahar Circle area.
Several passengers onboard reportedly became anxious after the incident, but the cabin crew handled the situation calmly and efficiently, ensuring there was no panic. After the passenger was taken to the hospital, the flight resumed its journey to Vijayawada.
A source said there was no official statement from Air India on the incident. Details regarding the total number of passengers on board could not be ascertained immediately.
Information on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft involved in the incident was an Airbus A320.
Airport authorities reiterated that medical-emergency landings are handled with the utmost priority to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers. They also praised the coordination among the flight crew, ATC, and ground staff, which helped manage the situation smoothly.
