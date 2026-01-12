ETV Bharat / state

Medical Emergency Forces Delhi-Vijayawada Flight To Make Emergency Landing In Jaipur

An Air India flight going from Delhi to Vijayawada made an emergency landing in Jaipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: An Air India flight made an emergency medical landing at Jaipur International Airport on Monday after a passenger fell ill mid-air, creating panic among passengers.

The flight, AI-2517, was en route from Delhi to Vijayawada when an elderly passenger’s health deteriorated. As the condition worsened, the cabin crew immediately alerted the cockpit.

Considering the seriousness of the situation and Jaipur being the nearest airport, the pilot diverted the aircraft and sought permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land for a medical emergency.

According to Rahul Kumar, Duty Terminal Manager at Jaipur International Airport, the airport authorities were informed in advance about the medical emergency. “As soon as we received the alert, our medical and emergency response teams were activated. An ambulance was arranged immediately, and preparations were made to provide prompt medical assistance upon landing,” he said.

The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport, following which the ailing passenger was deboarded first. The medical team provided initial treatment on the runway before shifting the passenger to a nearby private hospital by ambulance.