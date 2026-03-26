ETV Bharat / state

Medical College Lecturer Accused Of Proposing To A Girl Student In Classroom, Gets Beaten Up

The incident was reported from a medical college near Nelamangala town, 30 km north of Bengaluru. The incident reportedly happened on March 25 and came to light on Thursday after videos of the lecturer allegedly proposing to the girl and students beating the lecturer outside the classroom went viral.

Bengaluru: A lecturer at a medical college on the outskirts of Bengaluru has been accused of proposing to a girl student inside a classroom in the presence of other students.

After taking note of these videos, the Bengaluru district police initiated action against the culprits. "We have already initiated legal action against the culprits in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing," the Bengaluru SP said in an X post.

In the video, the lecturer is heard saying, "A girl of your batch proposed to me and I shall distribute chocolates to the entire batch." After this, when he was about to leave the classroom, the girl countered him, saying, "Excuse me, if you want to speak, you can go to the Principal. The entire batch will come with you."

"Yeah, you can come and talk. I have already spoken to the principal," the lecturer replies. Further, he asks the girl how come she proposed to him. The girl dismisses his claim and asks when she proposed. In reply, the lecturer says there is a CCTV image to show that she proposed to him. When she insists that he show the image, he says he will talk to her tomorrow and exit the classroom, but not before asking other students to have chocolates.

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