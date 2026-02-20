ETV Bharat / state

Medical College Admission Fraud Case: Four Persons Booked In JK For Cheating

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has booked four persons for cheating and criminal conspiracy after they were allegedly found involved in a medical college admission fraud case, officials said on Friday. The case involves fraud in admissions to a medical college in Bangladesh.

The EOW has submitted a chargesheet before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, the officials said. The complainant alleged that he was introduced by his relative, Peerzada Aabid, to Syed Wasim, who is the proprietor of M/s Europe Consultancy Centre.

The duo assured facilitation of admission of the complainant's son in a medical college in Bangladesh, the officials said. The complainant was further introduced to Syed Suhail Aijaz and Zaigam Khan, the owners of Overseas Consultancy.

"On their assurances, the complainant paid lakhs of rupees as a fee to be deposited with Park View Medical College," the officials added.