ETV Bharat / state

'Medaram Maha Jathara' Tribal Festival Begins In Telangana, Massive Turnout Expected

Hyderabad: India's largest tribal festival, the 'Maha Jathara' of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, began at Medaram in Telangana's Mulugu district on January 28 and will continue till January 31. An estimated one crore tribals and other devotees will arrive here from across the country during the four-day festival.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for this grand festival, which takes place every two years. It has spent Rs 251 crore on reconstructing the goddesses' shrine complex and providing necessary facilities for the devotees.

On the first day of the Medaram Maha Jathara on Wednesday, goddess Saralamma, whom devotees worship as the moon of Kannepalli, will arrive. First, priests will perform rituals according to tribal traditions at the Saralamma temple in Kannepalli, three kilometres from Medaram village. Afterward, Saralamma will be brought from the Jampanna stream and seated on the pedestal.

Her father, Pagididdaraju, has already set out on foot from Punugondla in Gangaram mandal of Mahabubabad district to Medaram. Tribal deity, Govinda Raju, considered as the son-in-law of Sammakka and husband of Saralamma, will be brought from Kondai in Eturnagaram mandal. All the deities will be seated on pedestals.

The most crucial event of the festival is the arrival of forest goddess Sammakka, who will be brought from Chilukala Gutta near Medaram on Thursday, under the leadership of Kokkera Krishnaiah. As Samakka, in the form of a vermilion box, is brought in, SP Sudheer Ramnath Kekan will fire shots into the air as a mark of respect. Samakka will then be installed on the platform.

On Friday, devotees will traditionally offer gold equivalent to their weight. The festival concludes on Saturday with the deities' return to the forest.

Vehicles are already lining up from all corners of the state with thousands of devotees arriving every day to offer prayers in advance. The festival will formally commence tomorrow evening with the arrival of Saralamma, Pagididda Raju, and Govinda Raju, marking the beginning of the sacred celebrations.

Maha Jathara AI Innovations

This year, the Medaram Maha Jathara has become a showcase of technology with police used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide numerous facilities. Technology for tracking lost children is being used for the first time.