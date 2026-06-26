ETV Bharat / state

Mechanised Paddy Transplanting Emerging As A Boon For Punjab Farmers Amid Labour Shortage

Bathinda: With a shortage of agricultural labourers becoming a recurring challenge in Punjab, mechanised paddy transplantation is proving to be a game-changer for farmers, for it saves time, water, and money.

The paddy transplantation season is currently at its peak in Punjab, but farmers are facing difficulties due to the lack of labourers from other states. The labour shortage has not only delayed paddy transplantation but has also increased the cost of manual planting per acre.

However, farmers in Joganand village of Bathinda district are turning to technology to overcome the problem. Farmers Hardeep Singh and Jassa Dhillon have adopted machine-based paddy transplantation for the first time this season.

Speaking to reporters, the farmers said they cultivate more than 50 acres of paddy and were facing severe difficulties due to the shortage of labourers. The farmers prepared nursery beds and trays for machine transplantation after getting the green light from the Agriculture Department.

They said that while traditional manual transplantation requires paddy seedlings to be prepared nearly a month in advance and needs repeated irrigation, seedlings for mechanised transplantation can be prepared in just 20 days, which means it requires less water.