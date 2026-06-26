Mechanised Paddy Transplanting Emerging As A Boon For Punjab Farmers Amid Labour Shortage
The paddy transplantation season is currently at its peak in Punjab, but farmers are facing difficulties due to the lack of labourers from other states.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Bathinda: With a shortage of agricultural labourers becoming a recurring challenge in Punjab, mechanised paddy transplantation is proving to be a game-changer for farmers, for it saves time, water, and money.
The paddy transplantation season is currently at its peak in Punjab, but farmers are facing difficulties due to the lack of labourers from other states. The labour shortage has not only delayed paddy transplantation but has also increased the cost of manual planting per acre.
However, farmers in Joganand village of Bathinda district are turning to technology to overcome the problem. Farmers Hardeep Singh and Jassa Dhillon have adopted machine-based paddy transplantation for the first time this season.
Speaking to reporters, the farmers said they cultivate more than 50 acres of paddy and were facing severe difficulties due to the shortage of labourers. The farmers prepared nursery beds and trays for machine transplantation after getting the green light from the Agriculture Department.
They said that while traditional manual transplantation requires paddy seedlings to be prepared nearly a month in advance and needs repeated irrigation, seedlings for mechanised transplantation can be prepared in just 20 days, which means it requires less water.
The farmers said manual labourers can transplant only about two acres of paddy in a day, whereas the machine can cover nearly seven to eight acres daily. They added that mechanised transplantation also reduces the need for pesticides and fertilisers. While manually transplanted paddy requires more than five bags of urea per acre, machine-transplanted paddy needs only around three bags. According to the farmers, the yield from machine-transplanted paddy is five to seven quintals higher than that of manually transplanted crops.
The farmers purchased the machine at a cost of around Rs 16 lakh and received a government subsidy for it. Besides using it on their own fields, they are also providing transplantation services to other farmers.
The farmers said the technology not only reduces dependence on labour but also cuts water consumption and pesticide use. The initiative has also generated employment for eight to ten people who assist in preparing seedlings, lifting nursery trays, and operating the transplantation machine.
Meanwhile, Raman Deep Kaur of the Krishi Gyan Kendra said farmers are being educated about mechanised paddy transplantation, mat nursery preparation, fertiliser management and the recommendations of the Punjab Agricultural University.
She said seedlings prepared through the mat nursery method become ready for transplantation within 25 to 30 days. Farmers have also been advised to drain water from the nursery a few hours before removing the seedlings, which improves seedling quality and enhances the efficiency of machine transplantation.
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