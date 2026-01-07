ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat College Students Develop Firefighting Robot That Detects, Automatically Douses Flames

Bhavnagar: Moved by fire tragedies that result in loss of lives and property, students of the mechanical engineering department of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district have developed a firefighting robot that detects blaze and extinguishes it immediately. This firefighting robot can be useful for both homes and offices, students said.

The firefighting robot is equipped with sensors that allow it to detect a fire and automatically douse it. "When a fire breaks out, the fire department is informed but it takes time for the fire tenders to reach the spot and extinguish the flames. This delay often leads to damages and loss of lives. Our firefighting robot automatically detects and extinguishes fire," Utsav Vaghela, a mechanical engineering student of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar said.

The robot is small and can easily fit in a small space in a house or office, he said.