Gujarat College Students Develop Firefighting Robot That Detects, Automatically Douses Flames
The firefighting robot is small in size and can be easily fitted in a house or office, said students of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Moved by fire tragedies that result in loss of lives and property, students of the mechanical engineering department of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district have developed a firefighting robot that detects blaze and extinguishes it immediately. This firefighting robot can be useful for both homes and offices, students said.
The firefighting robot is equipped with sensors that allow it to detect a fire and automatically douse it. "When a fire breaks out, the fire department is informed but it takes time for the fire tenders to reach the spot and extinguish the flames. This delay often leads to damages and loss of lives. Our firefighting robot automatically detects and extinguishes fire," Utsav Vaghela, a mechanical engineering student of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College in Bhavnagar said.
The robot is small and can easily fit in a small space in a house or office, he said.
"The robot has two sensors. If a fire breaks out, one of the sensors will detect it and command the motor to extinguish the blaze by spraying water. However, if two or three floors are engulfed in fire, a similar robot but with costlier sensors can be built," he said.
Students gave a demonstration of the robot, showing the manner in which it detects and douses fire. They said that with further research, they can create a more advanced robot with better features.
Also Read