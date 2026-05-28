ETV Bharat / state

Measles Outbreak In Bangladesh: Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana On Alert, Vigil Along Border

Deoghar: With Bangladesh facing a deadly measles outbreak that has already killed over 500 children, the Jharkhand health department is on high alert and has increased health surveillance, particularly in the districts falling under the Santhal Pargana division.

The health department has launched a special awareness campaign about measles in this division and directives have been issued to health officials to ensure that any potential situation can be addressed immediately.

Dr K K Singh, district immunisation officer, said that following the surge in measles cases in Bangladesh, health infrastructure and systems have been thoroughly strengthened across Santhal Pargana's Dumka, Deoghar, Godda, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur districts. Special vigilance is being exercised, particularly in border areas, given the frequent movement of people across these regions, he said.

Dr Singh said that adequate stocks of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccines have been made available at all health centres. In rural areas, health workers are conducting door-to-door visits to identify children and ensure their immunisation. Children who had previously missed their scheduled vaccinations are also being identified and administered the vaccine.

No positive cases of measles have been reported in the Deoghar district till now. Diagnostic reports of children exhibiting suspected symptoms have shown negative results. Nevertheless, the department has intensified its surveillance efforts, and arrangements have been put in place to ensure immediate hospitalisation and treatment for anyone with symptoms.

Efforts are on to intensify vigil in bordering districts. Sahibganj and Pakur districts of Santhal Pargana are situated in close proximity to the India-Bangladesh border. Deoghar is the administrative headquarters of this division, witnessing a significant influx and outflow of people every day. The health department is also making preparations to set up medical camps at bus stands, railway stations, and the airport.

All About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that attacks the respiratory system. It primarily spreads through the air via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. This is preventable through vaccination but can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications.

The virus primarily enters the body through the mouth and nose, travels down the respiratory tract to reach the lungs, where it attacks the resident immune cells (macrophages and dendritic cells). These cells constitute a vital part of the body's defence system.