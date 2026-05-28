Measles Outbreak In Bangladesh: Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana On Alert, Vigil Along Border
Health workers are conducting door-to-door visits in rural areas to ensure immunisation in children, reports ETV Bharat's Hitesh Kumar Chaudhary.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Deoghar: With Bangladesh facing a deadly measles outbreak that has already killed over 500 children, the Jharkhand health department is on high alert and has increased health surveillance, particularly in the districts falling under the Santhal Pargana division.
The health department has launched a special awareness campaign about measles in this division and directives have been issued to health officials to ensure that any potential situation can be addressed immediately.
Dr K K Singh, district immunisation officer, said that following the surge in measles cases in Bangladesh, health infrastructure and systems have been thoroughly strengthened across Santhal Pargana's Dumka, Deoghar, Godda, Jamtara, Sahibganj and Pakur districts. Special vigilance is being exercised, particularly in border areas, given the frequent movement of people across these regions, he said.
Dr Singh said that adequate stocks of the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccines have been made available at all health centres. In rural areas, health workers are conducting door-to-door visits to identify children and ensure their immunisation. Children who had previously missed their scheduled vaccinations are also being identified and administered the vaccine.
No positive cases of measles have been reported in the Deoghar district till now. Diagnostic reports of children exhibiting suspected symptoms have shown negative results. Nevertheless, the department has intensified its surveillance efforts, and arrangements have been put in place to ensure immediate hospitalisation and treatment for anyone with symptoms.
Efforts are on to intensify vigil in bordering districts. Sahibganj and Pakur districts of Santhal Pargana are situated in close proximity to the India-Bangladesh border. Deoghar is the administrative headquarters of this division, witnessing a significant influx and outflow of people every day. The health department is also making preparations to set up medical camps at bus stands, railway stations, and the airport.
All About Measles
Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that attacks the respiratory system. It primarily spreads through the air via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. This is preventable through vaccination but can cause severe illness and life-threatening complications.
The virus primarily enters the body through the mouth and nose, travels down the respiratory tract to reach the lungs, where it attacks the resident immune cells (macrophages and dendritic cells). These cells constitute a vital part of the body's defence system.
Dr Sharad Kumar, senior physician in Deoghar, said measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads rapidly. Its primary symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and respiratory and eye issues.
Dr Kumar has urged everyone to maintain a safe distance from an infected person as soon as symptoms appear and to immediately contact a nearby hospital or doctor. He appealed to all parents to ensure their children receive the MR vaccine. The doctor warned that this disease is not limited to children alone, the elderly can also fall victim to it. Vaccination remains the most effective form of protection. The Health Department has appealed to everyone to ensure their children are vaccinated on time and to remain vigilant.
Who Is At Higher Risk?
Measles primarily affects children; however, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems can contract the infection easily. The disease tends to take a more severe form in malnourished children and those suffering from Vitamin A deficiency.
Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after infection. The initial signs include a high fever, followed by a cough, a runny nose, red eyes, and the appearance of small white spots (Koplik's spots) inside the mouth. A few days later, a red rash breaks out across the entire body, typically starting on the face and spreading downward to cover the rest of the body.
Measles is far more dangerous than just a common fever accompanied by a rash. It can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation (encephalitis), diarrhea, and loss of vision. According to the World Health Organization, thousands of children lose their eyesight every year due to measles.
Vaccination, Most Effective Prevention Method
The MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine is the most effective tool for preventing measles as well as mumps and rubella.
- First Dose: Between 12 and 15 months of age
- Second Dose: Between 4 and 6 years of age
- Upon receiving two doses, this vaccine is considered to be approximately 97 percent effective. Children or adults who have not previously been vaccinated should also receive two doses (administered at an interval of 28 days).
- Ensure your child completes full vaccination schedule on time.
- Breastfeed exclusively for the first 6 months.
- Keep the child away from infected individuals.
- Maintain the child's nutritional status, specifically by providing a diet rich in Vitamin A.
- If a child in the household becomes infected, keep him/her separated from other children.
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