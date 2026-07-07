ETV Bharat / state

Meant For Farmers’ Children, This College In Maharashtra Ploughs A Lonely Furrow

The 'Jai Kisan Boys' Hostel' was established right next to this orchard in 2016. ( ETV Bharat )

The college principal, Gurunath Phagare, explains that the 'Jai Kisan Boys' Hostel' was realised through Bhosale's vision. “He dispatched college professors to Vidarbha and Marathwada, where they obtained lists of affected families through District Collectors and tehsildars and established direct contact with them. This opened the doors of education to the children of farmers who had taken their own lives,” says Phagare.

At a time when farmer suicides were on the rise in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra, the late Congress leader Prataprao Bhosale was at the helm of the Janata Shikshan Sanstha. In 2016, with the cooperation of professors and administrative staff, he established the 'Jai Kisan Boys' Hostel' to facilitate the education of children from these affected families, initiating a residential education programme for them.

Run by the Janata Shikshan Sanstha, the college has effectively assumed the role of guardian for these students for the past decade. It was established in 1962 and named after the great freedom fighter Abasaheb, also known as Kisan Veer.

Welcome to Kisan Veer Mahavidyalaya at Wai, a town in Maharashtra's Satara district. It has become a pillar of support for the children of farmers who died by suicide. It provides them with free education from the 11th grade through to graduation.

Additionally, mango saplings planted on a two-acre plot within the Kisan Veer Mahavidyalaya campus during the 1990s have since flourished into a beautiful garden. The 'Jai Kisan Boys' Hostel' was established right next to this orchard in 2016. The revenue generated from the sale of mangoes from the orchard is used to support the students' higher education, and all necessary facilities are provided to them.

“Prof Amol Kavde, who serves as the hostel superintendent, with the help of the students, has nurtured the organic mango orchard,” says the principal. “Approximately Rs 1.25 lakh in revenue was generated this year from the sale of Alphonso (Hapus), Pairi, and Kesar mangoes.”

Students of Jai Kisan Hostel (ETV Bharat)

Phagre mentions that the number of students who have completed their education — ranging from the 11th standard to undergraduate and postgraduate levels — while residing at the Jai Kisan Boys' Hostel has reached 90. From admission in the 11th standard until the completion of their degree, the students do not have to spend a single rupee of their own money. This initiative, run without any government grants, has become a beacon of hope.

While staying at the hostel, students also learn practical agricultural skills such as mango grafting, composting, and organic farming.

Students of Jai Kisan Hostel (ETV Bharat)

Over the past decade, children of farmers who had died by suicide — hailing from places like Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Jalgaon, Buldhana, and Akola—have studied at Kisan Veer College and secured employment in sectors such as the postal service, police force, and the Army. Some have become lawyers, while others have succeeded in business.

Prof Somnath Sanap, a former student, said, "Since the last two decades, several farmers have died by suicide in the Marathwada and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Late Prataprao Bhosale thought of doing something for the children of those who died by suicide and eventually started the Jai Kisan Hostel."

Students of Jai Kisan Hostel (ETV Bharat)

A student, Krishna Raut, told ETV Bharat that he has been residing at the facility for the past eight years.

"I came here for class 11. My father died by suicide, and at that time, I was in class 8. I completed my class 9 and class 10 in Beed. After class 10, there was a question about my education, as there are no good colleges in Beed. Late Prataprao Bhosale contacted the founder of Shantivan, where I was studying. He made a list of children whose fathers died by suicide. We are there only because of Bhosale. Several students have excelled," he added.