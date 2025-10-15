ETV Bharat / state

MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates Margadarsi Chit Funds' 126th Branch In Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: Margadarsi Chit Fund's Managing Director, Ch Sailaja Kiron, inaugurated the 126th branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. The chit fund company was started by Sri Ramoji Rao in 1962 and has been proudly serving customers in 125 branches in four states so far, and its latest branch was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Addressing the inauguration, Sailaja Kiron stated she wants to continue the journey, saying, "Our staff is always ready to provide the best service to our clients."

Sailaja Kiron also said that there are more than 2.5 lakh members in the Margadarsi Chit Fund so far, and to serve them efficiently, the organization constantly uses the latest technology to ensure smooth services. This provides easy access to financial services for any need, individual, institution, business or start-up, irrespective of their location.

For over six decades, Margadarsi Chit Fund has consistently enabled the growth of the middle class, she said, adding that it also played a role in encouraging long-term savings to ensure sustainability. "Margadarsi has played a role in people's lives in multiple ways, from enabling children's education to marriage to buying houses to even retirement, as it gives a way for sustainable long-term investing," stated Sailaja Kiron.