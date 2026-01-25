ETV Bharat / state

MD Drugs Worth Rs 6,000 Crore Seized By DRI In Maharashtra's Satara

Police said, a team of three senior DRI officers raided an empty poultry shed in Pachupatewadi village in Karad taluka from where a drug manufacturing unit was functioning. Several individuals, including Baba More, a notorious criminal, were arrested from the unit. Baba had employed a few youth from Bihar to manufacture the drugs at the poultry shed.

The poultry shed had iron mesh on the sides and a plastic sheet was tied to it to avoid detection. Even as the Karad Rural police station's outpost is located near the site, the local police had no inkling of the operation.

Investigation will reveal whether anyone else was involved in the drug manufacturing racket. However, the action by DRI has shaken the drug manufacturing mafia in the area.

Karad's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajshree Patil, said, "We were not informed about the operation. Therefore, we don't know exactly what was found during the raid." Similarly, Karad Rural Police Inspector Mahendra Jagtap also stated that he had no information about the operation. The ignorance of the district police of the drug manufacturing unit has come in for criticism from locals.