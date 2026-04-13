ETV Bharat / state

Two Held With MD Drugs In Ahmedabad; Contraband Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh Seized

Ahmedabad: The Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned MD drugs (mephedrone) in Ahmedabad and seized contraband worth Rs 1.57 lakh, police officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about the open sale of narcotics in the Behrampura area near Santosh Nagar Char Maliya, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Hasmukh Jasinghbhai Sargara and Manish Ramanlal Sargara. Officials said the accused were caught red-handed while delivering the drugs on a scooter.

Crime Branch Police Inspector (PI) I.N. Ghasura said that during the operation, officials seized 52.410 grams of MD drugs, along with mobile phones, cash and a scooter, with the total value of seized items estimated at around Rs 1.98 lakh.

“The accused are originally from Rajasthan and were currently residing in the Behrampura area. An investigation is currently underway to determine where these drugs were procured from and to whom they were intended to be supplied,” Ghasura said.