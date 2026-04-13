Two Held With MD Drugs In Ahmedabad; Contraband Worth Rs 1.57 Lakh Seized
The individuals were arrested with banned MD drugs, with police seizing narcotics, cash and a scooter.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has arrested two persons for allegedly selling banned MD drugs (mephedrone) in Ahmedabad and seized contraband worth Rs 1.57 lakh, police officials said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off about the open sale of narcotics in the Behrampura area near Santosh Nagar Char Maliya, the Crime Branch conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Hasmukh Jasinghbhai Sargara and Manish Ramanlal Sargara. Officials said the accused were caught red-handed while delivering the drugs on a scooter.
Crime Branch Police Inspector (PI) I.N. Ghasura said that during the operation, officials seized 52.410 grams of MD drugs, along with mobile phones, cash and a scooter, with the total value of seized items estimated at around Rs 1.98 lakh.
“The accused are originally from Rajasthan and were currently residing in the Behrampura area. An investigation is currently underway to determine where these drugs were procured from and to whom they were intended to be supplied,” Ghasura said.
The official further said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway to identify other members of the network.
Earlier in the month, in a major crackdown on the illegal trade of synthetic drug MDMA, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) carried out a big operation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The team busted an MD manufacturing unit being run from the rooftop of a house in the Banad police station area.
Police seized 3.055 kg of ready-made MD and 55 kg, 725 grams of hazardous chemicals from the spot. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore in the international market. The accused, identified as Ganpatram Beniwal (40), a resident of Mandli (Balotra), was arrested on the spot.
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