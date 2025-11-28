ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Methamphetamine Factory Busted In MP's Neemuch, Three Held

According to reports, the Narcotics Wing team raided a farmhouse in Lasudia Istmurar village, under the Rampura police station area of ​​Neemuch. During the raid, the team seized a large quantity of illegal drugs and manufacturing materials.

Three suspects, Niranjan (32), resident of Khedi Dayama, Arjun (30) and Ramesh (27), of Lasudia Istmurar were arrested from the spot. The illegal methamphetamine manufacturing factory was sealed after the suspects' arrest.

The seized materials included 2.7 kg of solid methamphetamine and 16 kg of liquid methamphetamine. In addition, over 70 kg of chemicals used for manufacturing methamphetamine, three motorcycles, and three mobile phones were also seized. The total value of the seized drugs in the international market is estimated to be over Rs 30 crore. Police are conducting extensive interrogations of the accused to uncover the entire network and supply chain involved in the illegal drug trade.

Mahesh Chandra Jain of the Narcotics Wing, Madhya Pradesh Police, stated, "The Narcotics Wing of Madhya Pradesh Police conducted a major operation in Neemuch. For the past several days, the police had been monitoring the activities of Niranjan Banjara, a resident of Khedi village, Manasa police station, Neemuch district. Niranjan's movements were reported in the nearby village of Lasudia Istmurar. Police had deployed informants in both villages who were constantly monitoring his activities."

He said, "On Friday morning, inspector Rakesh Chaudhary, posted in the Narcotics Wing, received information from an informer that Niranjan and his associates were making methamphetamine in the village. The team reached the spot and after laying siege, raided a house located in the middle of a farm and recovered a surprising amount of drugs which was more than expected."