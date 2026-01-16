ETV Bharat / state

MD Drug Mastermind, Among Rajasthan Police's Top 10 Most Wanted, Arrested In Kolkata

Jaipur: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajashtan arrested the mastermind behind several MD (synthetic drug) manufacturing units operating across the country, officials said on Friday. The accused, who was among the Rajasthan Police’s top 10 most wanted criminals, was arrested from Kolkata following a special operation named ‘Operation Vishnubahu’.

Vikas Kumar, Inspector General of Police of ANTF and ATS, disclosed the details of the arrest on Friday. He said a joint operation by the ANTF and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led to the arrest of Ramesh Kumar alias Anil alias Ramlal, a resident of Dhorimanna in Barmer district. The accused was apprehended from Kolkata’s New Town area.

The officer said that the accused has around three dozen criminal cases registered against him. He had established drug trafficking networks not only in Rajasthan but also in Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Police have also received information about cases registered against him in Manipur and Assam.

According to the IG, the accused had been absconding for the past eight years. He is the key conspirator behind MD drug factories recently busted in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan.

The police official said that the accused learned a new and cheaper MD manufacturing formula in Maharashtra, which allows production within 5–7 days. "Using this method, MD can be produced at a cost of around one lakh rupees per kilogram and sold in the market for nearly Rs 30 lakh per kilogram. Through this illegal trade, he amassed crores of rupees and acquired many assets," said Kumar.