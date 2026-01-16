MD Drug Mastermind, Among Rajasthan Police's Top 10 Most Wanted, Arrested In Kolkata
Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused had built an extensive drug trafficking network across five states by the age of 31.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Jaipur: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajashtan arrested the mastermind behind several MD (synthetic drug) manufacturing units operating across the country, officials said on Friday. The accused, who was among the Rajasthan Police’s top 10 most wanted criminals, was arrested from Kolkata following a special operation named ‘Operation Vishnubahu’.
Vikas Kumar, Inspector General of Police of ANTF and ATS, disclosed the details of the arrest on Friday. He said a joint operation by the ANTF and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) led to the arrest of Ramesh Kumar alias Anil alias Ramlal, a resident of Dhorimanna in Barmer district. The accused was apprehended from Kolkata’s New Town area.
The officer said that the accused has around three dozen criminal cases registered against him. He had established drug trafficking networks not only in Rajasthan but also in Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Police have also received information about cases registered against him in Manipur and Assam.
According to the IG, the accused had been absconding for the past eight years. He is the key conspirator behind MD drug factories recently busted in Jodhpur, Barmer, and Sirohi districts of Rajasthan.
The police official said that the accused learned a new and cheaper MD manufacturing formula in Maharashtra, which allows production within 5–7 days. "Using this method, MD can be produced at a cost of around one lakh rupees per kilogram and sold in the market for nearly Rs 30 lakh per kilogram. Through this illegal trade, he amassed crores of rupees and acquired many assets," said Kumar.
Investigations reveal that the accused entered the MD drug trade after coming in contact with Dr Birju while lodged in a Maharashtra jail. Initially, he sourced MD from Maharashtra and supplied it to Rajasthan. Later, he began setting up his own MD factories by roping in two to three partners and establishing units at their locations.
To evade law enforcement, the police official stated that the accused never disclosed his real identity even to his associates. According to the policem, the accused operated under different names such as Ramesh, Anil, and Ramlal, across various locations. Besides drug-related cases, he also faces charges of vehicle theft, illegal liquor smuggling, assault, robbery, and extortion.
"Initially involved in vehicle theft, he later used stolen vehicles for liquor smuggling. With increased police pressure in Rajasthan, he frequently changed locations. For the past few months, he had been staying in Kolkata, where he was planning to set up another MD drug manufacturing unit," said the police official.
After receiving intelligence about his presence in Kolkata, the ANTF laid a trap. The team learned that the accused was planning to travel to Gangasagar. Upon questioning the tour operator handling the pilgrimage, the police obtained precise information about him. He had recently returned from Jagannath Puri as well.
Investigators said the accused frequently undertook religious pilgrimages as a cover while constantly changing locations to evade police. He had visited all 12 Jyotirlingas and completed the Char Dham Yatra. He is now being interrogated in depth.
Read More: