MCD To Set Aside Rs 35 Crore For Microchipping, Vaccinating Stray Dogs In Upcoming Budget

New Delhi: In the upcoming budget, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has earmarked around Rs 35 crore specifically for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs, officials aware of the matter said. Microchipping is the implantation of an integrated chip under an animal's skin for recording information such as vaccination history, location and identity.

Civic officials said this allocation is for better managing the city's stray dog population, a step that reflects growing concerns about public safety and animal health.

According to officials, Rs 20 crore of this allocation will be spent directly by the corporation, while the remaining Rs 15 crore will be channelled through partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have experience working in animal welfare.

"The collaboration with NGOs is intended to expand reach and accelerate the fieldwork needed to inoculate and track street dogs," officials said. The corporation has also set a target to microchip and vaccinate at least 25,000 dogs across the city in the next 2-3 months, officials said.

"Microchipping will help record key information such as vaccination history, location and identity, which can be used later to monitor health and respond quickly in cases of dog bites or disease outbreaks," they said, adding that the cost of a single microchip will be roughly around Rs 300.